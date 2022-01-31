Text translation – quality control at all stages of the process

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:39:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- Text translation is "an activity consisting in the transfer of the content of a text in one language by means of another language, as well as the result of such activity" (various encyclopedias)



Text translation is "an activity consisting in the transfer of the content of a text in one language by means of another language, as well as the result of such activity" (various encyclopedias). Due to its specificity, the translation of a text largely depends on the human factor, and, as you know, it is human to err, and even a highly qualified and experienced translator is not immune from this. That is why it is important for translation companies, agencies and translation agencies to organize a transparent and easily controllable process of working on a translation.

The main requirements for the translation process and ensuring quality control in the translation of the text are established by several currently valid documents:

Approved in 2004 by the Board of the Union of Translators, the document "Written Translation - Recommendations to the Translator and the Customer" defines unified requirements for the translation of the text, the formal side of the relationship between the customer and the translator when ordering written translations, as well as special rules for the transfer of proper names, abbreviations and abbreviations in translation , dates and times of day and quotes. The document also defines the concepts of "source text" and "translated text" and establishes the criteria that a translation must meet when handing over to the customer.

At the international level, the translation process is governed by the following standards:

ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System Requirements

EN 15038:2006 Translation Services-European Standard

ASTM F 2575-06 Standard Guide for Quality Assurance in Translation – USA

CAN/CGSB-131.10-2008 Translations Services – National Standard of Canada

All of these documents define the requirements for a quality management system that establishes quality assurance procedures and controls compliance with these procedures. Control of all stages of work with text during translation allows minimizing the negative impact of the human factor on the quality of translation. Such procedures regulate all stages of the translation process - from determining the customer's requirements when accepting a translation order and to the delivery of the translated text.

In organizations providing professional translation services, the quality management system must necessarily control the following stages of translation work:

Interaction with the customer at the stage of receiving a translation order – it is necessary to have a clear understanding of the customer's requirements regarding the purpose of the translated text, discuss terminology, analyze the customer's already translated materials, set deadlines and resolve possible issues regarding the format of the translated text, the design of graphic objects, the provision of additional services .

Selection of appropriate performers - specialists who are familiar with the subject of the translated text and have the appropriate competence. At this stage, attention is paid to the qualifications of the translator, the results of testing, continuous quality control of the work of a particular performer. The qualification requirements for translators are also set by the above standards, in particular, the European standard EN 15038:2006 Translation Services-European Standard.

Availability of the necessary technical resources - hardware and software, information security tools, like translation business management system Protemos.

Translation project stage management is a documented and unchanging procedure for managing a translation project, from the moment the source text is received to the delivery of the translated text to the customer.

Activities upon completion of the project - checking the correctness of the translation by checking the translated text and the source text by the second translator, proofreading the translated text by a proofreader, formatting, additional services in accordance with the requirements of the customer.

With stable procedures in place, quality becomes less dependent on the individual and on emergencies, and consistent adherence to the four-eye principle improves the quality of translation. Thus, the quality control system ensures the stability of the level of translation services and customer satisfaction.

