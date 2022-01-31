The Nanocellulose Market, Production and Pricing: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:27:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- Nanocellulose (NC) is a novel biomaterial with multiple industrial uses for replacing fossil derived raw materials. It is renewable, eco-friendly, has excellent mechanical properties, good biocompatibility, and tailorable surface chemistry.
Nanocellulose (NC) is a novel biomaterial with multiple industrial uses for replacing fossil derived raw materials. It is renewable, eco-friendly, has excellent mechanical properties, good biocompatibility, and tailorable surface chemistry. The addition of NC into polymers can enhance mechanical strength and reduce weight compared to fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP).
The market mainly consists of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) production at present as alternatives to resins, synthetic thickeners, strengtheners, and plastics. Cellulose nanofiber products have already hit the market, mainly in Japan, and are viewed as important advanced biomaterials solutions in the packaging and composites markets.
Cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) possess many desirable properties such as high surface area, hydroxyl groups for functionalization, colloidal stability, low toxicity, chirality and mechanical strength. Recent increases in production capacities are bringing CNCs to market in oil and gas fluids, adhesives, paper products, textiles, cement, plastics and composites, paints and coatings, personal care, healthcare, food and beverages and electronics.
Current production capacity for nanocellulose exceeds the market demand at present, but this is likely to change as prices drop in the next few years, and there is less distance to fall than with other nanomaterials as cellulose nanofibers are broadly cost competitive. Producers have already begun to produce additives that are competitive with conventional polymer composites (e.g. carbon fibers). The growth in interest in sustainable products will also greatly drive demand.
The Nanocellulose Market, Production and Pricing Report 2020 report includes:
Pricing landscape for nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose), by types and producers.
Production volumes by nanocellulose producer (current and planned).
Over 100 company profiles including production processes, products and pricing, target markets and collaborations.
Profiles of all the major players in nanocellulose production. Companies profiled include Asahi Kasei, Borregaard, CelluComp Ltd., Celluforce, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., Daicel, Daio Paper Corporation, SAPPI, DKS Co. Ltd. and Imerys Minerals Ltd.
Profiles of all the major application developers including current and planned products.
Industry developments in 2020.
Market impacts from COVID-19 response.
