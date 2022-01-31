System Integration Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies With Market Forthcoming, Industrial Updates and Forecast To 2013 - 2018 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 01 Feb 2022 00:22:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- System Integration Market Amplification of complication in communication applications and network infrastructure has compelled companies to choose cost-effective and distributed Information Technology (IT) applications.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
System Integration Market Amplification of complication in communication applications and network infrastructure has compelled companies to choose cost-effective and distributed Information Technology (IT) applications. Heterogeneity, multiplicity, and varying distinctiveness of most applications have resulted in decentralization, digitalization, and globalization of business processes. As a result, the need for system integration services/solutions has increased among enterprises. The major factors driving the market are rise of government investment in IT, growth in technology and population, and the increasing need for industrial growth. Reforming regulatory regimes and the pressing need for industry growth are the prominent factors driving the consistent demand for integration of systems globally.
Verticals such as defense, aviation and marine systems, energy, oil and gas, and telecommunication and IT are the opportunity drivers for vendors in the market. Factors restraining the market are the lack of network infrastructure, and the challenges faced while integrating various systems together. This leads to better management of IT infrastructure, data integrity, and reduced redundancies.
Companies such as Accenture, Capgemini Group, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Science Applications International Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro are the major players in the market.
This research report provides an overview, market study, and segmentation based on various infrastructure integration services, applications integration services, consulting, regions, and verticals for the system integration market. Furthermore, the report gives detailed analysis on global trends and forecasts, competitive landscape, and analysis on Venture Capital (VC) and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) related to the market.
The system integration market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of infrastructure integration services, applications integration services, consulting, verticals, and regions. It also forecasts volumes, revenues, and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets.
On the basis of infrastructure integration services:
The market is segmented on the basis of infrastructure integration services such as Building Management System (BMS), cloud integration (Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)), Command and Control (C2)/Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), integrated communication, Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), and network integration.
On the basis of applications integration services:
The market is segmented on the basis of applications integration services such as application integration, data integration, unified communication, integrated security software, and integrated social software.
On the basis of consulting:
The market is segmented on the basis of consulting such as application lifecycle management, business transformation, and business process integration.
On the basis of verticals:
The system integration market is classified into different industry verticals such as aviation and marine systems, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, defense, healthcare, manufacturing, oil, gas, and energy, telecommunication and IT, and transportation and logistics.
On the basis of regions:
The market is segmented based on various regions such as North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LA).
Table Of Contents
1 Introduction (Page No. - 20)
1.1 Key Take-Aways
1.2 Report Description
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Research Methodology
1.4.1 Secondary and Primary Research
1.4.2 Data Triangulation and Market Forecasting
1.5 Forecast Assumptions
2 Executive Summary (Page No. - 28)
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Overall Market Size
3 Market Overview (Page No. - 31)
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Drivers
3.3.1.1 Rise of Investment in Innovative It Infrastructure
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
