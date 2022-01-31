FUNToken, the Fastest-Growing iGaming Token Releases 2022 Roadmap: Layer-2, NFTs, and Decentralized Gaming in the Pipeline

Douglas, Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - FUNToken, the fastest-growing and largest iGaming token by market cap released a revised roadmap last week, detailing their plans to disrupt the multi-billion dollar industry using decentralization, Layer-2 infrastructure, and NFTs.





FUNToken

In 2021, the team behind FUNToken made great strides towards achieving this vision under the leadership of CEO, Adriaan Brink. Here's a brief summary:

FUNToken became one of only 10 tokens to be listed for Locked Savings at Binance, joining the likes of BTC and USDT. dPlay: Launched in Sep 2021, dPlay is an online casino built exclusively for FUNToken. dPlay features a plethora of popular table games, live casino games, and slot games.





Launched in Sep 2021, dPlay is an online casino built for FUNToken. dPlay features a plethora of popular table games, live casino games, and slot games. Quarterly Burns: FUNToken implemented its first quarterly burn in 2021. They are committed to burning 50% of all in-house net gaming profits. To date, 10,750,930 tokens have been burned.

Through these initiatives, FUNToken experienced unprecedented growth in 2021. The numbers speak for themselves:

- New users gained by FUNToken in 2021 120,000+ - New users gained by dPlay since September 2021

However, while 2021 was a success, the FUNToken team has its sights set firmly on rising to the next level in 2022.

FUNToken's Roadmap for 2022

Plans have been laid out until Q4 of 2022. Take a look:

Q1 2022:

Non-custodial wallets for iOS and Android will be released. They will integrate with the XFUN/FUN bridge and include third-party integration capabilities. Casino Updates: dPlay will add XFUN as a gaming currency alongside FUN. A new XFUN Casino will be launched and will feature an even wider variety of games.

Q2 2022:

FUNToken will introduce NFTs as prizes and accomplishments on its XFUN gaming platform. Metaverse: FUNToken will establish its home in the Metaverse.

Q3 2022:

The sportsbook tech stack developed by the BETR Foundation will be ported to the XFUN platform and will feature betting on all major sports and esports. Embedded Registration and KYC: The XFUN Wallet will introduce embedded registration and KYC, enabling one-click signup at third-party operators.

Q4 2022:

All previous developments will culminate in the launch of fully-decentralized casino games with staking pools and on-chain gameplay. Decentralized Poker: Users will be able to play fully-decentralized poker, completely on-chain.

"Through these initiatives and developments, FUNToken plans to put the control of players' funds back into their own hands," said Adriaan Brink, CEO of FUNToken. "Simultaneously, we want to create fast, decentralized, and completely transparent iGaming ecosystems based on blockchain technology."

Click here to learn more about FUNToken's upcoming plans, as outlined by the CEO of FUNToken.

The future of the iGaming industry is here.

