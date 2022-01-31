Sylogist Increases Credit Facility to $125 Million

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - Sylogist Ltd. SYZ ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with its current banking institution to expand its existing credit facility from $75 million (CDN) to $125 million (CDN), on improved terms. Funding acquisitions remains the primary purpose of the credit facility, of which approximately $100 million (CDN) remains available. The facility is committed for a two-year term and renewable annually thereafter.

Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and CEO, stated: "We are grateful for our lender's confidence in our business and their partnership as we grow. This expanded credit facility will help us to further our aggressive M&A growth strategy."

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP), constituent relationship management (CRM), fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions. It serves over 1,950 customers globally, including all levels of government, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies. The Company has industry-leading profitability, an exceptionally strong balance sheet, a track record of successful acquisitions, and a portfolio of mission-critical SaaS solutions. Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to Sylogist's aggressive growth posture, ability to further leverage its capital structure, and pursuit of larger and more transformative acquisitions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including its inability to attract key employees, its inability to find opportunities to make acquisitions, continuing headwinds from COVID-19, and economic turmoil. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2021 and in the management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Certain information set out herein may be considered as "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Sylogist's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

For further information contact:

Bill Wood, President and CEO

or

Rudy Shirra, Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Sylogist Ltd.

(403) 266-4808

ir@sylogist.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112288