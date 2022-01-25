The Pros and Cons of Unsecured Loans

iQuanti: When you're looking to borrow money but don't want to use personal property as collateral, an unsecured loan could be a good choice. These loans can come with easy applications, quick approvals, and lenient credit score requirements. Let's dive deeper into how unsecured loans work, some common types, and the pros and cons so you can make the wisest financial decision for your situation.
How do unsecured loans work?
Unsecured loans don't require the borrower to put down an item as collateral. Instead, lenders may approve you based on your creditworthiness, along with other financial data like your income and employment history.
Types of unsecured loans
Here are some common types of unsecured loans:
Personal loans
Personal loans are a flexible type of unsecured loan that can be used for various purposes, such as:
- Consolidating or refinancing debt
- Renovating a home
- Creating an emergency fund
- Going on vacation
You can get these loans from banks and online lenders.
Student loans
Student loans are designed to help people afford higher education. Since they're unsecured, there's no collateral for lenders to seize if you default. Schools offer student loans backed by the federal government. Banks and other lenders offer private student loans as well.
Credit cards
Credit cards allow you to borrow money up to a certain limit and carry over an unpaid balance from month to month. There is no fixed time to repay the loan if you make the minimum payment due each month. You pay interest on any outstanding credit card loan balance.
Pros of unsecured loans
Here are some benefits of getting an unsecured loan:
- No risk to your property: With unsecured loans, you don't have to put down collateral or an item you own that lenders can take if you default. This means you don't have to risk your personal property.
- Options for poor or no credit: Unsecured loans are available for people with poor or no credit. Some lenders may have less strict credit requirements, allowing people with a wide range of credit scores to get an unsecured loan.
- Simpler application process: You don't have to provide as much documentation for unsecured loans since there's no collateral involved. You may apply for an unsecured loan in just a few minutes and get funded faster. Better yet, you may be able to fill out an application online from the comfort of your home.
Cons of unsecured loans
Unsecured loans can also come with some drawbacks, such as:
- Can come with higher interest rates: Since you don't have to provide collateral for unsecured loans, this means they can be riskier to lenders than secured loans. As a result, unsecured loans may come with higher interest rates, especially for borrowers with poor credit.
- Collections risk if you default: If you default on an unsecured loan, the lender could potentially send collections agencies after you. This may do some damage to your credit score and can be stressful to deal with. Failure to repay may also result in the lender filing a lawsuit.
The bottom line
Unsecured loans can be a great option for some borrowers. These loans can come with a simple application process, and you may not need good credit to get approved. Better yet, you could get the funds in your bank account as soon as the same day you apply. Ultimately, you'll have to evaluate your financial situation and needs to decide whether an unsecured loan is right for you.
