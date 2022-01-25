StraightUp Resources Announces Amendment to Private Placement Warrants

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - StraightUp Resources Inc. ST STUPF ("StraightUp"or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of January 10th and January 24th, 2022, the Company has amended the price of the warrants (the "Warrants") forming part of the units (the "Units") from $0.30 to $0.20 per Warrant. Each Unit in the private placement consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase Warrant. Each whole Warrant, as amended, entitles the subscriber to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Warrant share for a period of two years from the closing date. If the common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange at a price of $0.50 or greater per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof, such that the Warrants shall expire on the 31st day after the date of such notice.
All other terms of the private placement announced on January 10, 2022 remain the same.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mark Brezer President and Director
For further information, please contact:
Mark Brezer
President and Director
mbrezer@straightupresources.com
(604) 989-6275
Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).
The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Not for Distribution to United States News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States
