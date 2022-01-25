ACES Announces Partnership With Helen Doron Educational Group

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. - January 25, 2022 - (

Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) announces a new partnership with Helen Doron Educational Group, becoming the first United States partner. The Helen Doron Educational Group is active in 39 countries worldwide, with 1,100 premium Kindergartens and Helen Doron English and MathRiders Learning Centers across the globe. As the regional educational service center for New Haven and parts of Middlesex Counties, ACES serves its members' districts and others through an ever-growing array of programs, services, and schools that meet the needs of a changing educational landscape. As a result, ACES is the ideal North American partner to extend the Helen Doron brand into a new market and beyond.

In the Fall of 2022, the ACES at Helen Doron Academy will open its doors as an early childhood learning center that offers bilingual Spanish-English education, as well as stimulating and enriching activities. The ACES at Helen Doron Academy will encourage a lifelong love of learning, helping each child reach their full potential through a unique curriculum that has been carefully crafted to bring children a fantastic, multisensory education. The curriculum includes Spanish speaking, reading and writing in English, science, multilingualism through songs, fitness through yoga, Pilates and dance, and much more.

"The Helen Doron Educational Group has developed a wonderful learning experience for young children across the globe," said Dr. Thomas Danehy, ACES Executive Director. "ACES is excited to integrate curriculum and teaching techniques at the ACES at Helen Doron Academy, as well as help to disperse this type of learning throughout the United States."

CEO and Founder of the Helen Doron Educational Group, Helen Doron, concurs. Doron states, "We are excited that we, at last, found the ideal partner in the United States, as we share the same goals, values, and visions for the children of the world. ACES and the Helen Doron Educational Group will work hand-in-hand to fulfill that mission of enhancing and transforming students' lives by bringing excellence in education to as many children as possible."

More details about the location of the ACES at Helen Doron Academy and application information will be released in the upcoming weeks.

About ACES:

Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) is the regional educational service center for New Haven and parts of Middlesex Counties. Established in 1969, ACES strives each day to fulfill its vision of creating an equitable and socially just world, one life at a time. ACES serves its members' districts and others through an ever-growing array of programs, services, and schools that meet the needs of a changing educational landscape. As a school district, ACES operates three magnet and eight special education schools. ACES' services range from transportation, professional development, and school improvement services to technology, translation, international, security, and occupational and physical therapy. ACES operates the Open and Magnet School Parent Choice programs for New Haven County. Its programs include a federally funded Early Head Start Program and ACES ACCESS, a vocational and life skills program for developmentally and physically disabled adults ages 21 and older. For more information, go to www.aces.org.

About Helen Doron Educational Group

Celebrating over 35 years of educational success in 39 countries, Helen Doron Educational Group's groundbreaking methodology has earned the global franchise many awards and accolades. By creating an atmosphere of positive reinforcement, multisensory stimulation, and unconditional support in their kindergartens or learning centers, children are empowered with a successful start on the road to intellectual development, social integration, physical development, and a lifetime of achievement and joy in learning.

