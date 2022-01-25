Cypherpunk Holdings Host an Investor Webinar on February 09, 2022

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. HODL KHRIF ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company"), a sector leader for privacy-technology investments, announces that it will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, February 09, 2022, at 4.30pm EST to discuss recent developments and company updates.
Please register in advance via the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_irFG_bPtQ0SfrW_XGlh3Ow
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
An archived replay will be available after the event via the Company's website.
About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.
Cypherpunk is a company set-up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca.
Officer/Director Contact:
Jeffrey Gao
Chief Executive Officer
jeff@cypherpunkholdings.com
Office: 1-647-946-1300
Investor Relations Contact:
Veronika Oswald
Investor Relations
veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com
Office: 1-647-946-1300
To view the source version of this press release, please visit: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111589
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.