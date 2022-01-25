SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Natera, Inc. - NTRA

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") NTRA. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Natera and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 1, 2022, the New York Times published an article that called into question the accuracy of certain of Natera's prenatal tests, reporting, among other things, that positive test results are incorrect approximately 85 percent of the time and that patients who receive a positive result on such tests are instructed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy."

On this news, Natera's stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 2.42%, to close at $91.13 per share on January 3, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

