Smile Obsession Dental Expands in Illinois With a New Location in Streamwood

Smile Obsession, a full service general, cosmetic, family, and emergency dental office, is pleased to announce its expansion with a new state-of-the-art dental office located on 642 S Sutton Rd, Streamwood, IL, 60107. This new location has the same look and feel of a more modern and highly advanced dental office the other Smile Obsession Dental offices offer. Currently, there are four other Smile Obsession dental locations in Glenview, Montgomery, Naperville, and Wheaton making Streamwood its fifth location in Illinois.

The new dentist of Streamwood, Dr. Peter Chung, DMD, graduated from A.T. Still University - Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health. Dr. Chung received a certificate in Public Health and was the recipient of the Outstanding Undergraduate Achievement in the Study of Prosthodontics Award from the American College of Prosthodontists.

"The new dental location will give our team at Smile Obsession Dental of Streamwood the opportunity to offer patients with the highest quality dental care. We are excited to do this through state-of-the-art technology and provide top-tier customer service to promote good overall dental health and proper dental hygiene," said Dr. Peter Chung.

Smile Obsession Dental of Streamwood is accepting new patients and offers dental services and solutions in General Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Family Dentistry, and Emergency Dentistry including teeth whitening, cleanings, crowns, dentures, implants, veneers, Invisalign, sealants, fillings, bridges, digital x-rays, orthodontia, root canals, and more. Patients can expect the new location to be in-network with all dental PPO insurance plans, offer CareCredit, Sunbit financing, and the ability to book online through the website https://smileobsession.com/.

About Smile Obsession Dental

Smile Obsession Dental is a general, family, cosmetic, and multi-specialty dental practice servicing Glenview, Montgomery, Naperville, Wheaton, Streamwood, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Park Ridge, Lisle, Aurora, Downers Grove, Woodridge, Downers Grove, Lombard, Carol Stream, and other neighborhoods. Founded on the premise that dentistry can be beautiful and enjoyable we deliver on that by providing a new kind of patient experience. With the feel of something more like the local spa than a dental facility, we provide a warm, welcoming, and relaxing environment complete with our friendly staff who are here to help you achieve the best smile possible. Cosmetic and general dentistry has come a long way over the years thanks to advancements in science and technology. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, digital impressions and scans, and combining them with the comforts of life, at Smile Obsession, we are able to provide each patient with a relaxing dental experience like no other, no matter what dental service brings them to us. Smile Obsession's team is made up of general dentists and dental specialists, making it a full-service dental practice.

