U.S. Hispanic Business Council Announces Patricia Funegra as a Member of the Board

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) announced today the appointment of Patricia (Paty) Funegra, Founder and President of Global Development Advisors (GDA), to its Board of Directors.

Funegra has over 12 years of experience in economic development both domestically and internationally. Through her work at GDA, she utilizes the power of impact investment to create economic growth in developing countries by providing technical assistance and capital to entrepreneurs that propose creative solutions to global development. Funegra has helped transform developing communities worldwide by creating profitable businesses in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is now focused on contributing to the Biden Administration's goal to eliminate the root causes that generate massive migration from the Northern Triangle countries (Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador) by promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.

Additionally, Funegra is the founder and CEO of La Cocina VA, an organization in Arlington, Virginia that tackles social issues such as unemployment and food insecurity among immigrant and minority communities. The organization offers vocational and technical training opportunities to members of the local Hispanic community. Her dedication to La Cocina VA has resulted in the organization being a nationally and internationally recognized institution. By investing in others, Paty has been able to mobilize financial, human, and technical capital to social entrepreneurs, companies, and organizations in order to address social and environmental impact.

"Paty's philanthropic advocacy and dedication to offering a hand up to the Hispanic community both in the United States and abroad makes her an ideal Board Member for the USHBC. Her transformational work has been vital to providing much-needed resources to those in need and creating an economic path to a better life for thousands of people worldwide," said USHBC Chairman Don Salazar.

"I am delighted to be named to the USHBC Board because unless everyone wins, everyone loses. The USHBC is the right organization to call attention to the global needs that our businesses are capable of addressing. I am determined to contribute to removing the roadblocks that prevent communities from reaching their highest potential in the United States and abroad," said Funegra.

About the United States Hispanic Business Council

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.

