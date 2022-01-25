Caprock Mining Corp. Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Caprock Mining Corp. CAPR ("Caprock" or the "Company"), a Canadian gold exploration company focused on opportunities in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the open of the market on January 26, 2022 under the symbol "CAPR".
"We look forward to advancing our planned exploration program on our portfolio of gold exploration properties in the BGB, all of which host documented gold occurrences and geological features diagnostic of orogenic gold systems similar to historical producers and deposits currently under development in the region. Our team is also pursuing additional acquisition opportunities that will help grow shareholder value as gold reinserts itself as a key hedge against inflation, and as industrial metals appreciate due to global supply chain shortages," states Vishal Gupta, President and CEO of Caprock.
About Caprock Mining Corp.
Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on opportunities in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario. The company's 100% interest in six gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the BGB - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically, and contains the world-class Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by a joint venture partnership between Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance. With an experienced management team that has a strong exploration pedigree, Caprock is poised to advance its portfolio of gold exploration properties in the BGB to generate incremental shareholder value.
For More Information
Please contact:
Vishal Gupta
President & CEO
Direct: 1-647-466-0506
E-Mail: vgupta@caprockmining.com
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the prospective nature of the Company's properties in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario, CSE listing matters. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, inclement weather, the COVID-19 pandemic, commodity prices, availability of financing, the failure to receive permits and regulatory approvals on terms acceptable to the Company or at all, and the results of exploration activities. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111642
