SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Sleep Number Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2022 - SNBR

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Sleep Number Corporation ("Sleep Number") SNBR between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. To get more information go to:
https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sleep-number-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=22448&wire=5
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Sleep Number Corporation NEWS - SNBR NEWS
CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (a) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (b) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (c) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for the Company's products; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting the Company's financial results.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Sleep Number, you have until February 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Sleep Number securities between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021., you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.
PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sleep-number-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=22448&wire=5 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 80 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
