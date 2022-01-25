Quantum Battery Metals Announces Hiring of Geological Team to Plan Exploration Programs

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. QBAT BRVVF (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") The Company announces that it has contracted a geological expert to analyze and help develop a thorough exploration program with various options for resource development. The geologist will work with the Company and their team to review and advise for the 2022 Cobalt Program by using historical and previous exploration programs of the Company. The geologist plans to recommend and implement several proposed steps to work program including but not limited to structural mapping & associated sampling, geophysical surveys, and a potential drilling program.

With the prospective acquisitions of the Company, management has decided to ensure that current plans for exploration on their existing portfolio of properties are not delayed by contracting the geological expert. Multiple phases for the 2022 Cobalt program may be implemented to certify each task is comprehensively implemented. Plans for a groundcrew to be deployed on site are scheduled for early spring and with the Company's Cobalt properties being easily accessible by road, will ensure no delay to deployment. The Company is eager to have their 2022 program start by executing a detailed exploration plan within the next weeks.

"Working with a team of geological experts would help guarantee the start of our program starts off smoothly. The Company is certainly excited for the 2022 Cobalt program in connection with our 2022 Lithium program. Quantum understands the importance of both the battery metals with the recent surge of demand for batteries in both the commercial and retail industries. We will implement a sound strategy to both expand our portfolio and work on our current Lithium and Cobalt properties," says David Greenway, Director.

QUANTUM BATTERY METALS CORP.

"Andrew Sostad"

_______________________

Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director

Contact Information:

400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 3N6

Phone: 604.629.2936

Email: Info@quantumbatterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111605