ClientTether Partners With Thumbtack to Help Pros Grow and Manage Their Businesses

ClientTether, the sales automation of choice for franchises and service pros, today announced an integration with Thumbtack, the modern home management platform. This new partnership helps pros connect with homeowners in seconds, helping them to scale and grow their businesses seamlessly.

"Our partners are thrilled to know they can now couple the high-quality services of Thumbtack with the sales automation tools in our platform to ensure they're providing outstanding service to their customers and seeing increased ROI on their marketing spend," said Dave Hansen, President of ClientTether. "Especially with labor shortages straining home service businesses, there isn't a better time for this partnership, which gives pros the tools they need to truly scale their businesses while reducing their overhead burden."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as pros tried to keep up with the burgeoning demand for their services, unfilled job openings in the industry scaled to 32 percent by November 2021. This labor gap has challenged top-rated pros to find innovative ways to keep up with market demands with fewer employees without sacrificing consumer experience.

"We want to be true partners to consumers, helping them navigate homeownership, and all that comes with it," said David Steckel, Director of Strategic Partnerships of Thumbtack. "Our latest integration with ClientTether removes friction from the booking process and equips pros with the tools they need to help them get back to serving their customers and growing their businesses."

As a go-to partner, Thumbtack helps homeowners take care of their home from top to bottom, finding the right pro at the right time for their home's unique needs, without the hassle.

To learn more about this partnership, visit: www.clienttether.com/thumbtack

About ClientTether

ClientTether is the sales automation and CRM platform of choice for franchises and home service pros. Our tools streamline operations, sales, and growth with leading omnichannel automation, integrated quoting, payment processing, reputation management, and world-class services to ensure every pro succeeds. ClientTether is recognized as a top 7 technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $500 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.

Media Contacts

Christina Firkins

Communications for ClientTether

christina@clienttether.com

Laura Arrubla Toro

Communications for Thumbtack

press@thumbtack.com



