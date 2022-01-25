IDB Global Federal Credit Union CEO Elected to the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

IDB Global Federal Credit Union CEO Chip Lusk will serve a 4-year term on the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta in the member directorship seat beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta offers community development grants, financing, and banking services to help provide affordable mortgages and economic development to communities. FHLBank Atlanta is an SEC reporting, regional wholesale cooperative bank with over $75 billion in total assets.
The bank administered its Board elections as required by the Federal Home Loan Bank Act through a direct ballot process. Mr. Lusk was elected through this process.
Mr. Lusk serves as the CEO of Washington D.C.-based IDB Federal Credit Union Global. Over 20 years of his career have been in executive leadership roles, including CEO, COO and CFO. He holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration in finance, Master's in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting, as well as several industry certifications. Mr. Lusk volunteers time in the local community by assisting with the DC Financial Literacy Council, DC Credit Union Foundation, and causes that are important to the IDB Community.
Mr. Lusk says, "I am honored to be elected by my peers, and I am excited to join the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta as the member representative for the District of Columbia. I look forward to working collaboratively with my FHLBank Board colleagues to support the Bank's mission serving its member financial institutions and their respective communities, customers, and members."
The FHLBank's members, shareholders, and customers are credit unions, commercial banks, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and
the District of Columbia. FHLB Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 990,000 households.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.