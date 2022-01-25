IDB Global Federal Credit Union CEO Elected to the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

WASHINGTON - January 25, 2022 - (

)

IDB Global Federal Credit Union CEO Chip Lusk will serve a 4-year term on the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta in the member directorship seat beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta offers community development grants, financing, and banking services to help provide affordable mortgages and economic development to communities. FHLBank Atlanta is an SEC reporting, regional wholesale cooperative bank with over $75 billion in total assets.

The bank administered its Board elections as required by the Federal Home Loan Bank Act through a direct ballot process. Mr. Lusk was elected through this process.

Mr. Lusk serves as the CEO of Washington D.C.-based IDB Federal Credit Union Global. Over 20 years of his career have been in executive leadership roles, including CEO, COO and CFO. He holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration in finance, Master's in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting, as well as several industry certifications. Mr. Lusk volunteers time in the local community by assisting with the DC Financial Literacy Council, DC Credit Union Foundation, and causes that are important to the IDB Community.

Mr. Lusk says, "I am honored to be elected by my peers, and I am excited to join the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta as the member representative for the District of Columbia. I look forward to working collaboratively with my FHLBank Board colleagues to support the Bank's mission serving its member financial institutions and their respective communities, customers, and members."

The FHLBank's members, shareholders, and customers are credit unions, commercial banks, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and

the District of Columbia. FHLB Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 990,000 households.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: