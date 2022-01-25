Burcon Announces Expansion of Intellectual Property Portfolio

Files Five Additional US Patent Applications

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation BU BRCN ("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that it has expanded its intellectual property portfolio through the filing of five additional US patent applications covering technologies for the production of sunflower seed protein and pulse proteins.

The patent filings announced today, cover the technologies for producing protein ingredients from sunflower seed and pulses, and the unique protein ingredients produced from those technologies. Burcon has developed a robust patent portfolio through an ongoing process of seeking protection for new technologies as they are developed, as well as pursuing further patent protection for improvements to existing technologies. Burcon intends to continue to grow its core protein technology platform to further refine its existing protein extraction technologies and to make new innovative discoveries and will continue to seek patent protection for these inventions as they arise.

The food revolution, whereby consumers are more and more demanding plant-based alternatives from the global food and beverage industry, continues to flourish. The increase in demand for plant-based foods is fuelled in part by consumers' demand for healthier foods, from rising consumer awareness of livestock's environmental impact, most notably as regards to climate change, and consumer concern regarding animal welfare. Sunflower seed protein has significant potential within the plant-based food revolution. Sunflower seed is the world's third largest oilseed crop with FAO estimating a global production of over 50 million tonnes in 2019/2020. Sunflower seed proteins produced using Burcon's extraction technology exhibit unique and potentially valuable functional characteristics as well as a nutritional profile similar to that of canola protein. Ingredients from sunflower seed also have a favourable profile in terms of low allergenicity and is particularly label-friendly, easily understood and accepted by consumers.

"These patent applications add important breadth to Burcon's already formidable intellectual property portfolio," said Johann F. Tergesen, Burcon's president and chief executive officer, adding, "With our pea and canola proteins now being produced and sold, we are turning our focus to the potential economic opportunity presented by high-value proteins from sunflower and other agricultural sources for future commercialization. The US patent applications Burcon has just filed build upon the groundwork of our significant existing intellectual property portfolio, including our first sunflower protein patent application filed almost five years ago."

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over two decades of experience formulating high-purity proteins that have superior functionality, taste and nutrition, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed, among other plant sources. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has since built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada that is producing, under license from Burcon, best-in-class pea and canola proteins for the food and beverage industries. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

