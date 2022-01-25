Bright Cloud International & SAM Group Announce Strategic Partnership for Innovative Telerehab Solution: BrightBrainer(TM)

SAM GROUP and BRIGHT CLOUD INTERNATIONAL Strategic Partnership
SAM GROUP and BRIGHT CLOUD INTERNATIONAL logos
BRIGHT CLOUD INTERNATIONAL and SAM GROUP are forming a strategic partnership to provide innovation for the $363B Post-Acute market.
BRIGHT CLOUD has secured nine patents for breakthrough technology for in-home Telerehab and post-acute digital health and has three more patents pending. They have conducted ten Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, many of them first-in-class. This pioneering work benefited a variety of populations that exhibit upper extremity movement dysfunction and may have cognitive deficits. These include people post stroke, or traumatic brain injury, as well as those with dementia and chronic pain.
"In one of our trials, we demonstrated statistically significant improvement in decision-making in nursing home long-term residents with dementia after six weeks of using BrightBrainerTM," said Grigore (Greg) Burdea, PhD, BRIGHT CLOUD's Founder and CTO, "and we were able to correctly diagnose cognitive impairment in 80% of cases in a group affected by Alzheimer's and Dementia. BrightBrainerTM has also shown statistically significant improvement in shoulder movement range and strength, arm reach, grasp strength and focus ability as well as reduced depression severity in stroke patients and breast cancer survivors."
"Poor rehabilitation continuity for post-acute patients has been a significant problem that has only gotten worse since the pandemic," said Lynn Lamprecht, President of SAM GROUP. "The BrightBrainerTM system is a two-way portal for patients to engage with their physical therapist and virtual care team 24/7 through their TV and play custom interactive games that engage, measure, and clinically improve the patient's mental and physical function. Our team believes that the sky is the limit for using BrightBrainerTM in both in-home and facility settings."
Increasing the interest in this type of technology is this year's introduction of new reimbursement codes for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM). "In an era of aiming to promote aging in place, supporting effective transitions across care environments and most importantly the evolution of alternative options to traditional care models, therapy teams should take note of our newly approved access to remote therapeutic monitoring CPT codes."
According to the Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare: "Many healthcare treatments that were once only offered in a hospital or a physician's office can now be safely, effectively, and efficiently provided in patients' homes by skilled clinicians. Home healthcare is generally less expensive, more convenient, and as effective as care provided in institutional settings… home healthcare has long been a safe and effective alternative to care in an institutional setting."
"BrightBrainerTM is a great complement to the Aging-in-Place solutions we are launching in the U.S. home healthcare market. It aligns with our mission at SAM GROUP to build strategic partnerships between home healthcare and traditional healthcare as a natural progression of the Patient Centered Medical Home care model, stated Lynn Lamprecht.
Edward Berde, BRIGHT CLOUD's CEO, said: "Clinical therapy disguised as games played by patients in their homes is motivating, and substantially more intensive than facility-based rehab. Our BrightBrainer™ home trials showed a remarkable 90% adherence to therapy."
BRIGHT CLOUD INTERNATIONAL (http://www.BrightBrainer.com) is an award-winning privately held medical device establishment registered with the FDA. Bright Cloud focuses on developing innovative, motivating and adaptable telerehab devices for the home and clinic settings. For more information, please contact Edward Berde at 732-640-0400 or email info@brightcloud.health.
SAM GROUP, INC. (https://www.samgroup.health) is a privately held healthcare consulting firm, specializing in healthcare business process outsourcing solutions. For more information please contact Lynn Lamprecht at 800-495-8174 or email SAM@samgroup.health.
