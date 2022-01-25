Vu Technologies Expands Its Virtual Studio Network to Nashville with a Massive LED Soundstage

Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Vu Technologies, North America's leading provider of LED volumes for the film, video and advertising industries, announced its Nashville, Tennessee studio has opened for business. The new 16,000 square foot V Nashville studio is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of corporately owned virtual production studios.
Key Takeaways:
- Vu Technologies adds a massive 16,000 sq. ft. Nashville studio to their virtual production studio network; Las Vegas studio is the next to be established.
- Virtual production startup, Vu Technologies, is disrupting the film and TV industry through advanced photorealistic virtual studio technology, offering cost-savings and an alternative to on-location shooting.
- Virtual production, a new and burgeoning sector of the professional film and video industry, offers and blends both Extended Reality and Mixed Reality technologies in advanced studio facilities; The Vu Nashville studio offers the very latest technology and integration in the industry.
About Vu Technologies
Vu Technologies Corp (Vu) is a technology company specializing in virtual production studios for advertising and commercial videos with a fast-growing network of studios across North America. Unlike conventional filmmaking, virtual production allows filmmakers to shoot photo realistic virtual environments in the studio instead of having to travel on location, saving both cost and time. As one of the national leaders in virtual production technology and methodologies, V Technologies has quickly become the largest and quickest growing network of virtual studios in North America. Learn more at vustudio.com.
More information on the Tennessee Entertainment Commission
https://www.tnentertainment.com/
