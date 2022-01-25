McFarlane Lake Mining Limited Obtains Final Approval to List Its Common Shares on the NEO Exchange

Announces Investor Relations Arrangement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - McFarlane Lake Mining Limited MLM ("McFarlane" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective at market open on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, its common shares will be listed for trading on the Neo Exchange Inc. under the symbol "MLM" (the "Listing").

Mark Trevisiol, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of McFarlane stated that, "The McFarlane team is extremely excited to have achieved one of our key objectives of becoming a publicly traded company. Exploration permitting is in hand and gold exploration activities have been initiated on our past producing West Hawk Lake property. Diamond drilling on this property is set to commence next week in a favorable gold market."

McFarlane is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations and marketing arrangement with NATIONAL Public Relations Inc. ("NATIONAL"), pursuant to which NATIONAL will provide certain investor relations, marketing and corporate communication services to McFarlane for a three- month period. NATIONAL and McFarlane are arm's length parties and to McFarlane's knowledge, NATIONAL has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the High Lake mineral property located immediately east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and the West Hawk Lake mineral property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border. In addition, McFarlane holds the McMillan mineral property located 70 km east of Sudbury and holds options to purchase the Michaud/Munro mineral property and the Mongowin mineral property. McFarlane is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors " in the Filing Statement dated as of January 14, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

McFarlane's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

