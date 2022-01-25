Talent Shortages, Broken Supply Chains, and Rising Inflation Won't Stop Global Mid-Market Enterprise Growth in 2022

AchieveNEXT, the CFO Alliance and the CHRO Alliance, in collaboration with Workday and Spendesk, has released its 12th annual CFO-CHRO Global Sentiment Study for 2022. The report highlights the positive sentiments and growth intentions of Finance and HR professionals from emerging and middle market enterprises.
The report was produced using data from a survey of more than 500 Finance and HR leaders from emerging and middle market enterprises representing the members of the CFO Alliance and CHRO Alliance, completing in-depth surveys, one-to-one interviews, and small group discussions between November 2021 and Jan. 7, 2022. Twenty percent of survey respondents represent mid-market enterprises headquartered in non-U.S. markets.
"Achieving the next level as a Finance and HR leader in 2022 is about more than just efficiency and accuracy," said AchieveNEXT CEO Nick Araco. "It's about fully unlocking the power of mature business judgment combined with predictive analysis."
Key findings include:
- Mid-market and emerging enterprises are strongly committed to growth. More than a third expect to rack up double-digit top-line growth in 2022. Employment will rise in parallel to revenue. IT, technology services, and software industry executives have the highest confidence in their industry's prospects for the year.
- Three big levers will have the most impact on growth: human capital, sales force effectiveness, and operational efficiency.
- While keeping the pedal down to achieve growth, CFOs are sharpening their focus on profitability. Sixty-six percent expect EBITDA increases in 2022, up from 62% in 2021. And 33% will see EBITDA grow more than 10%, on top of the 42% that saw double-digit growth in 2021.
- Funding for growth is most likely to come from retained earnings, followed by equity raises and debt, as CFOs remain committed to balance-sheet solidity.
This study allows mid-market enterprises to benchmark with peers and compare strategies and tactics on how to navigate today's uncertain climate and create a plan for sustainable growth in the year ahead.
"2022 will be about Finance and HR leaders taking the necessary steps and accessing the right tools to help them, their teams and their enterprises reach their ambitious performance goals," Araco said. "AchieveNEXT is excited to provide the peer-generated insights, real-time data, diagnostics and talent solutions to help them get there."
- Download the Executive Summary
- Download the Full Report
- Contact the AchieveNEXT Team: info@achievenext.com
- Join the Networks
