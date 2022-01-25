BoomTown CEO & Founder, Grier Allen, Named to Swanepoel Power 200 List for 9th Consecutive Year

BoomTown, the leading cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform for real estate professionals, announced that the company's CEO & founder, Grier Allen, was ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200 list, a compilation of the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate industry, for the ninth consecutive year.
"It is a privilege to work with some of the greatest minds and biggest innovators in our industry, and they inspire our commitment and drive our determination to make the industry better every day," said Grier Allen, CEO & President of BoomTown. "BoomTown was created nearly two decades ago, in uncertain times, to provide tools and solutions for real estate brokers, teams, and agents. I am honored to join so many on this list who share a commitment to helping the trailblazers in real estate find opportunities and move this industry forward."
The Swanepoel Power 200 highlights the real estate leaders and executives across facets of the industry who shape, build, lead and contribute to making it better. T3Sixty executives spend 500 hours deliberating and reviewing candidates through a detailed process to provide an accurate reflection of the leadership in the real estate industry. Allen has ranked among these leaders each year since its inception and continuously climbs both the Power 200 and Technology Executives List.
View the complete Swanepoel Power 200 rankings for 2022.
###
About BoomTown
BoomTown exists to make real estate agents successful. Nearly 100,000 of the industry's top professionals, and 40% of the Real Trends Top 250 teams, trust BoomTown to grow their real estate business with easy-to-use technology that creates opportunities and turns them into closings. Capabilities include a customizable real estate website integrated with local MLS data, client success management, a cutting-edge CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system with custom marketing automation, personalized advertising and lead generation services, and a mobile app for agents on the go. BoomTown's service offerings extend far beyond technology with lead qualification services to contact, qualify, and nurture leads, and dedicated advisors to offer personalized support at every step from onboarding and training to optimizing your business and planning for strategic growth to coaching services from peers who have catapulted their growth with the system. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Charleston, SC, BoomTown has additional offices in Atlanta, GA, and San Francisco, CA. BoomTown's brands include some of the most trusted solutions in real estate: Brokermint, RealContact, and MyAgentFinder. For more about BoomTown, visit boomtownroi.com.
Media Contact:
Lee Bressan
843-300-4604
