StormX to Hold Its First Invitational Poker Tournament at the PokerGO(R) Studio in Las Vegas

The tournament will take place on March 3, 2022, at the PokerGO® Studio at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. In true Vegas fashion, the lineup includes notable names across many industries, including the NASCAR racing driver Landon Cassill, NBA stars Paul Pierce and Michael Carter-Williams, and renowned poker pros Tom Dwan and Maria Ho amongst other participants.

The StormX Invitational Poker Tournament is organized as part of the partnership between StormX and PokerGO® and aims to bring together all those who are interested in crypto and poker alike. This event will also be the first of many tournaments to be held between the two brands. Those looking to see a list of players, watch the tournament, or set a reminder can do so via StormX's website, Youtube, and across social media.

The tournament will see players compete for a chance to win their share of the expected $500,000 prize pool. The event has a $5,000 buy-in with one optional $5,000 rebuy allowed.

StormX will be offering sponsorship opportunities for the event, and will be donating a portion of the proceeds to various charities in Miami with the mission to increase financial and crypto literacy in the region.

Recently announced as the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Partner of PokerGO, StormX receives branding and commercial involvement across the PokerGO global portfolio of shows and events in a multi-year deal that includes many tournaments that are a part of the PokerGO Tour™.

"We're excited to host the first of many events that bring together a wide range of entrepreneurs, investors, poker pros, and celebrities to create an enjoyable event that will be streamed globally," said Simon Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of StormX.

For information around sponsoring the event, or to be added to the player consideration list, please contact marketing@stormx.io.

About StormX

StormX offers Crypto Cashback through its easy-to-use app, and Chrome extension, along with its upcoming physical debit card. Allowing users to supercharge their existing everyday purchases, and receive crypto rewards when they shop at 1000's of stores globally, making StormX one of the easiest ways to earn crypto. StormX thrives at the intersection of crypto and online shopping, aiming to help elevate crypto to its next level of mass adoption. Boasting over 4,000,000 downloads across Android and iOS, StormX has paid out over $5.5m in crypto to-date. Start earning crypto when you shop online, sign-up at https://www.stormx.io.

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering poker's most premier live events around the world to consumers. The platform delivers more than 100 days of live poker on an annual basis, streaming PokerGO® owned and operated tournaments such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, and PokerGO Cup, along with select World Series of Poker final tables and more. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker, including "High Stakes Poker" and "High Stakes Duel." PokerGO curates programming that spans from expert commentary on the game to tales of iconic moments in poker history, to behind-the-scenes interviews with notable poker stars and more. For more information, please visit http://www.pokergo.com/.

