Savantage Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems

ROCKVILLE, Md. - January 25, 2022 - (

)

Lisa Kazor, CEO and President of Savantage Solutions, announced today that the company has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). This certification demonstrates that Savantage has implemented an information security framework that is designed to securely safeguard information assets in a manner consistent with some of the highest information security management practices available to companies globally.

Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification signifies an organization's commitment to information security best practices and the establishment of the proper procedures and processes for all workflows within the organization. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 provides requirements for an ISMS and is internationally recognized as the most stringent standard for information security management. The standard was published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

"Savantage is committed to maintaining and preserving information security in an increasingly vulnerable world — information security is of utmost importance to us," said Lisa Kazor, CEO and President of Savantage. "Achieving ISO Certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the highest level of information security. This certification demonstrates that our Information Security Management System is both robust and aligned with security best practices and international security standards."

In addition, Savantage previously achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification.

About Savantage Solutions

Savantage Solutions is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that provides a wide range of consulting, integration, technology and support solutions and services to Federal agencies. A CMMI-DEV Level 3 rated company and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization, Savantage is a leading provider of software development, business consulting and program management support services. A leading vendor for financial systems for Federal use, Savantage takes pride in its emphasis on service excellence. For more information, please contact Ayesha Rahman at 301-258-5600 or by email: arahman@savantage.net.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: