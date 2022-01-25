Enlyt Health Joins Epic's App Orchard

Enlyt Health + EPIC App Orchard
Enlyt is now on App Orchard
Enlyt Health, the leading Low Code Mobile Platform as a Service for Healthcare, announced that it has partnered with Epic to offer its platform on the App Orchard Marketplace.
"We're delighted to join an amazing Marketplace and offer easy access to Enlyt Health Platform," said Scott Fielder, Enlyt Health's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Giving Health Systems the opportunity to expand on their Digital Front Door footprint and utilize the amazing power that Epic currently provides is a huge win for all sides. By joining the App Orchard, we're able to bring enhanced patient experience directly to Epic patients in a clean and simplified way, making it easier for patients to make informed care decisions in real-time."
The Enlyt Health platform has been recognized by healthcare systems for its innovation in the Digital Front Door experience and improving patient experience. All Epic community members can now explore and access Enlyt Health platform in the App Orchard marketplace.
About Enlyt Health
Enlyt Health helps organizations build Digital Front Doors faster by providing a Low Code Mobile Platform that breaks down silos, provides brand recognition, removes disjointed end-user frustration and enhances patient experience all in one future innovation-focused platform. Customers can deploy their Digital Front Door mobile application in as little as 90 days delivering exponentially higher ROI than ground-up builds, the comfort of knowing their applications are built on an industry-proven platform and know their patients are getting industry-leading patient engagement. Learn more at www.enlythealth.com.
Contact Information:
Ryan Blachly
rblachly@trifinlabs.com
631-332-0400
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.