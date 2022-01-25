cStor Cisco Premier Integrator
cStor Achieves Cisco Premier Integrator Certification
cStor, a leading provider of cybersecurity, data center and digital transformation solutions, announced today that the company has obtained Cisco Premier Integrator Certification status.
As a Cisco Premier Integrator, cStor has proven its ability to provide value-added Cisco solutions in helping solve clients' business challenges. Premier providers are differentiated for their excellence in offering Cisco-powered services and lifecycle support. cStor achieved the specialization through in-depth training, sales capabilities, technology skills and service offerings.
With Cisco Premier Integrator status, cStor receives access to programs, tools and services that can help support client efforts through:
- Predictable, programmatic pricing
- Deal registration for managed services
- More flexible consumption options
- Technical support enablement
- And more
"Earning the Cisco Premier Integrator Certification shows our dedication to helping our clients simplify, strengthen and protect their infrastructure while passing along the benefits that go hand in hand with the Premier Integrator status," said Pete Schmitt, CTO of cStor. "Cisco is a key partner for cStor, and this certification means we are even more well-equipped to help our clients achieve the best mix of solutions to fit their specific business objectives."
About cStor
cStor helps companies strategize, create and implement cybersecurity, data center and digital transformation solutions that help clients use IT to enable business transformation, reduce costs and gain competitive advantage. cStor's proven capabilities with key data center, cloud and cybersecurity technologies give clients the ability to collaborate with certified experts, and the confidence to move business forward faster, more efficiently and more securely than ever before. cStor serves clients across the southwest region with a focused, collaborative approach and superior results. For more information, visit www.cstor.com.
