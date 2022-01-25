Naru Organics to Launch Non-Toxic Self-Tanner This Spring 2022

Orange County, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Naru Organics today announced the launch of its nontoxic self-tanner slated to hit the shelves this spring 2022. The company's newest offering continues its mission of educating customers about hidden dangers in beauty products to help them lead healthier lives.
Naru Organics Non-Toxic Self-Tanner
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8195/111425_90200143b4d829ed_001full.jpg.
Founder and CEO Kaitlin Polk shared, "We've spent years developing this product, making it our mission not only to bring this option to consumers but to offer the best self-tanner on the market made with organic and naturally derived ingredients."
Free of synthetic dyes and fragrances, this product contains powerhouse ingredients such as:
- Camellia Japonica (Tsubaki) Oil
- Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Juice
- Limnanthes alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil
- Prunus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil
- Calendula Officinalis (Calendula) Extract
This self-tanner includes natural dihydroxyacetone (DHA), the active ingredient in tanners that darkens the skin. Instead of a chemical compound, Naru's DHA source is a nontoxic sugar derived from beets. The tanning process begins when this agent combines with Erythrulose, another nontoxic sugar and darkening agent extracted from red berries. This formidable combination of gentle yet effective plant-based ingredients is aimed to set Naru's new offering apart from the competition as it delivers a safer alternative than conventional self-tanners.
"This organic product can deliver a golden, streak-free tan without the dreaded orange hues. The company expects this organic product to be well-received by those with sensitive skin or those making shifting to clean beauty options," added Kaitlin.
About Naru Organics:
Launched in 2014 by Kaitlin Polk, Naru Organics is a natural, organic beauty brand focused on "products that are helpful rather than harmful to your skin." Naru's goal is to offer non-toxic products free of the chemicals frequently used by other lines. Naru Organics is not only powered by natural ingredients, but the line is also cruelty-free.
Contact information:
For more information about the company or to pre-order this organic, nontoxic self-tanner, please visit https://naruorganics.com.
Kaitlin Polk
kaitlin@naruorganics.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111425
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.