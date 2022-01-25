MobilizeGreen Launches The VirtualIntern in 2022

WASHINGTON - January 25, 2022 - (

MobilizeGreen has secured $300,000 to launch The VirtualIntern. These commitments of $100,000 each from The Walton Foundation, Satterberg Foundation and Northlight Foundation will help The VirtualIntern to recruit and place 250 diverse young people in paid virtual internships with conservation and environmental agencies, helping to launch their green careers and combat climate change.

The VirtualIntern was born of 2020's unique circumstances but has emerged as a groundbreaking tool for young adults to gain remote work experiences with employers seeking to hire diverse talent. The VirtualIntern is a virtual internship marketplace, designed to recruit and match diverse young people and young adults (ages 15-30) with paid, project-based environmental and conservation internships. Over the next three years, MobilizeGreen anticipates placing an additional 2,500 diverse young people in paid virtual internships through The Virtualintern. The VirtualIntern ensures that diverse young people have a seat at the table, regardless of where they're located, and will prepare them as environmental leaders, thereby empowering them to build a just and equitable planet for all.

"We are grateful to these foundations for their commitments to The VirtualIntern," said MobilizeGreen CEO Leah Allen. "Their support will allow The VirtualIntern to mitigate some of the devastating effects the pandemic has had on young people of color's ability to gain valuable internship experience. The success of The VirtualIntern will have long-term impacts on the future leadership in the climate equity space. "

About MobilizeGreen: The VirtualIntern is powered by MobilizeGreen, a national nonprofit that was founded in 2014 that has engaged over 2,500 young people of color in paid green and STEM-focused career-pathway internships in collaboration with its government agency partners. The VirtualIntern is responsive to the challenges of today and tomorrow and provides access to and creates equitable opportunities for young people of color pursuing a career in the environmental and conservation sectors.

About the Walton Family Foundation — The Walton Family Foundation is, at its core, a family-led foundation. The Foundation works in three areas: improving K-12 education, protecting rivers and oceans and the communities it supports, and investing in its home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta.

About the Northlight Foundation — NorthLight Foundation, a private foundation established by Dan and Sheryl Tishman, invests at the intersection of human and environmental landscapes to advance equitable and enduring solutions for environmental and human health. Its work focuses on building power across diverse communities to lead on environmental protection.

About the Satterberg Foundation — Satterberg Foundation is a family-founded philanthropic organization committed to equitable, trust-based philanthropy practices to serve the needs of grantees and their communities. The foundation has provided over $90 million in grants and its mission is to promote a just society and a sustainable environment.

