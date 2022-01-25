Next-Gen Bone Conduction Headphones: Kaibo Flex Launch on Kickstarter



Kaibo Flex: The Next Gen Of Bone Conduction Headphones

Open-ear | Stereo Sound Quality | Smart Touch | Quick Charging | Smart Play&Pause | 40 Hours Battery Life | Wireless Charging Dock





AUSTIN, Texas - January 25, 2022

)

Bone conduction newcomer Kaibo Audio Inc. has debuted bone conduction headphones that will change the game: the Kaibo Flex. Available on Kickstarter starting Jan. 20, 2022, Kaibo Flex delivers excellent sound with minimal leakage, features environmental noise cancellation, and smart play/pause that's automatic upon removal. It also has a compact charging base containing 40 hours of combined battery life.

Bone conduction headphones don't cover or go in-ear, which enables an open-ear listening experience. Instead, sound waves travel to the inner ear through the bone rather than air. Listen to the calls, music, podcasts, and audiobooks in premium sound quality, while maintaining the ability to hear the surroundings.

Kaibo Flex was designed with a desire to make bone conduction technology more accessible and relevant to our everyday life.

Excellent Audio Quality

Kaibo Flex features excellent sound quality thanks to the aforementioned patent bone conduction technology, delivering crystal-clear mid and high-pitch frequencies alongside solid bass.

Minimum Vibration

With a unique sound chamber that combines materials, components, and structure, Kaibo Flex headphones minimize vibrations. People can enjoy music and calls at any volume without any of the uncomfortable tingling or stress to the ears.

Intuitive Smart Touch

Using Kaibo Flex is easy and intuitive. Incoming calls, volume tuning, music playing, or voice assistant. All controlled through a simple touch of the earphones.

ENC for Clearer Calls

Kaibo Flex is equipped with dual noise-canceling microphones for crystal-clear calls. The environmental noise cancellation (ENC) filters out any surrounding noise whether people are out exercising, commuting, or at home.

Wireless Quick Charge

Kaibo Flex contains a built-in battery with 8 hours of juice and standby for an entire week. The extra, easy-to-carry charging case brings another 32 hours of battery life to the table. Kaibo Flex also features a 5-minute quick-charge option that gets 1 hour of battery life, or a 45-minute charge giving 6 hours of power.

Price and Availability

Kaibo Flex is available on Kickstarter, now at an early-bird price of $79. The Kickstarter page can be found here.

