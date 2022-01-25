Premier Pharmacy Services Adds KRYSTEXXA® (Pegloticase) to Rare Disease Portfolio

Access for KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase) is now available for eligible patients for home infusion at Premier Pharmacy Services. KRYSTEXXA is a PEGylated uric acid-specific enzyme indicated for the treatment of chronic gout in adult patients refractory to conventional therapy.
Gout is a form of arthritis characterized by severe pain, redness, and tenderness in the joints. Pain and inflammation occur when too much uric acid crystallizes and deposits in the joints.
"Our mantra at Premier is to 'do everything for every patient every day.' We're honored that Horizon has continued to extend their trust in the Premier team and that we will now be able to provide care for patients prescribed KRYSTEXXA in the comfort of their own homes," said Stephen Samuel, CEO, Premier Pharmacy Services. Premier's onsite licensed home health agency integrates and coordinates home-based services with providers to create a seamless experience for KRYSTEXXA patients.
About Premier Pharmacy Services
Premier Pharmacy Services is a URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, with a rare disease center of excellence distinction, serving patients nationwide. Premier is headquartered in Baldwin Park, California, with additional locations in Missouri, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. With over 600 team members working around the clock 365 days a year to serve patients, Premier ensures the best clinical outcomes by building customized programs around patients and their individual disease states. They are known for their ability to quickly gain access to challenging patients and products. With a unique approach designed for orphan, rare disease, oral oncology, specialty infusion, and limited distribution products, Premier provides the high-touch specialty therapy management pharma and biotech manufacturers need and appreciate.
For more information on Premier, visit: https://premierpharmacyservices.com/
Contact: Andrew Hogenson at 626-626-9426
For more information about the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of uncontrolled gout, please visit KRYSTEXXA.com or call 1-833-469-4688.
