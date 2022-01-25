Vail Health and Eyedog.US Implement Cutting-Edge Digital Indoor Navigation Solution



Navigating through Vail Health Hospital since the completion of its five-year facility upgrades is now easier for patients, visitors and staff thanks to a new digital wayfinding solution. Vail Health and Eyedog.US, a Division of Intraprise Solutions, Inc., partnered in October 2021 to implement Eyedog's digital wayfinding solution, providing indoor navigation technology at Vail Health Hospital. Eyedog's photo landmark navigation technology serves as a natural extension to Vail Health's incredible concierge service, adding a digital and mobile element to their comprehensive wayfinding solution, designed to serve every community member.

The Eyedog digital indoor navigation solution was successfully implemented in mid-November and is now available to all Vail Health patients, visitors, and staff, throughout the 520,000 sq ft hospital.

Vail Health's decision to work with Eyedog.US follows the health care system's renovation of the East Wing, which includes a new main hospital entrance, Emergency Department, rooftop helipad, imaging and radiology department, pharmacy, gift shop, Starbucks and outdoor patio with scenic views of Vail Mountain.

"People from all over the world visit Vail and navigating a new hospital can be overwhelming. Offering our locals and visitors easy-to-use digital wayfinding hopefully improves their overall experience," said Michael Holton, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer for Vail Health. "The renovated Vail Health Hospital is an asset to the community and its visitors, and we are proud to roll out a modern digital navigation tool that matches the advanced medical technology we provide within the facility."

During the first few weeks of rolling out the wayfinding solution, there were more than 1,500 routes.

"We live in a world where the digital, physical, and biological environments have merged into an inextricably intertwined whole," said Joe Brown, Intraprise's Chief Information Officer. "We view digital wayfinding not as the digitization of signage but rather the digital transformation of indoor pedestrian navigation support, in all its forms."

Throughout the hospital, visitors, patients and staff can scan QR codes with their phone's camera to access the Eyedog technology and orient themselves.

"Eyedog's innovative digital wayfinding solution mitigates any added stress and anxiety commonly associated with hospital visits," said Kay Via, Intraprise's Vice President and Eyedog.US Business Line Manager. "It is intuitive and does not steal attention from users with more pressing priorities."

For more information, please contact Laura Roberto 267-274-2290, lroberto@intraprise.com.

About Eyedog

Eyedog offers the world's leading indoor and campus-based pedestrian wayfinding solution. Using photo landmark navigation technologies, we offer a human-centered wayfinding approach that promises to reduce stress and anxiety associated with navigating a complex campus. Learn more about our services at www.eyedog.us, @EyedogUS.

About Vail Health

With a focus on providing access to higher quality, more affordable care, Vail Health is a nonprofit community health care system offering one of the world's most advanced mountain hospitals. Vail Health includes award-winning oncology care and a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab, as well as internationally renowned orthopaedic specialists led by The Steadman Clinic and Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. Primary, specialty and behavioral health care are provided through its partner, Colorado Mountain Medical. Vail Health is committed to meeting the growing and ever-changing needs of the diverse region and encouraging wellness and prevention through effective population health management. Vail Health is locally operated and governed by a volunteer board of directors. For more information, visit www.vailhealth.org.

