John Galt Announces Bi-Annual Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders Recipients: Chelsea Walters and Grace Rhoades



Congratulations to our Supply Chain Scholarship Recipients

Recipients holding oversized checks





John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, is pleased to announce the recipients of its bi-annual scholarship. Chelsea Walters of Kettering University and Grace Rhoades at Michigan State University.

Access to educational scholarships and other resources is a lifeline for students trying to fund their college education. Recognizing this need, John Galt Solutions offers a bi-annual $10,000 scholarship to individuals seeking undergraduate education in business forecasting or supply chain management. In December 2021, John Galt Solutions' scholarship committee reviewed more than 100 amazing applications; ultimately identifying Chelsea and Grace based on their alignment with the three criteria: passion for supply chain, dedication to personal growth and financial need.

"I am very excited and grateful to be the recipient of the John Galt Scholarship," Grace Rhoades revealed upon learning the news. "Now, more than ever, a consistent and reliable supply chain is critical. My goal is to become a supply chain professional, with a dream to make the world a better place through innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions. This scholarship will help me focus on my studies and support my academic career. Thank you, John Galt Solutions!"

Chelsea Walters said, "Being selected for the John Galt Supply Chain Scholarship is a life-changing experience. It means that I can complete my university education and put all my effort into securing a full-time offer as I strive to become a Supply Chain Consultant. This scholarship also showed me that any goal is achievable, regardless of where you come from, as long as you persevere. I could not be happier or more grateful!"

"Providing access to the right education and opportunities is critical to moving the supply chain industry forward," said Anne Omrod, CEO of John Galt Solutions. "This bi-annual scholarship is our way of giving back to the community and ensuring the next generation of leaders are ready to tackle new challenges and uncover exciting opportunities."

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt's Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes; demand, inventory, and replenishment; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Organic Valley, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit www.johngalt.com.

