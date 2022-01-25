FutureVu Brands Announced as Parent Company for Glass and Surface Solution Industry Leaders

ATLANTA - January 25, 2022 - (

FutureVu Brands, Inc. (FVB) has been established as the operating umbrella for industry-leading brands that serve the energy, security and interior enhancement needs of the retrofit automotive, commercial building and residential market segments. Founded by Jeff Franson, former President and CEO of Window Film Depot, FVB was formed to fuel the performance of the brands they represent, transact strategic acquisitions of complementary businesses, and incubate new brand development.

The brands that make up FVB include Window Film Depot, Impact Security, CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions, LongVu Wholesale, and CoolVu Auto Spa. As the parent company, FutureVu provides leverage to these existing subsidiary brands by managing IT, finance, marketing, HR, insurance, taxes, compliance, and related corporate tasks. Each FutureVu brand President remains responsible for the day-to-day management of the business. FutureVu executives actively support revenue growth initiatives while working collaboratively with brand Presidents to deliver solutions to customers at the highest levels of integrity and efficiency.

The FVB team is comprised of industry professionals, many of whom have held or currently hold leadership roles in multiple brands now under the FutureVu umbrella.

"We created FutureVu Brands as a platform to support and fuel our next stage of growth as an enterprise. By centralizing the corporate functions of our subsidiary brands, this system allows Brand Presidents the opportunity to laser focus on revenue growth and operational efficiency," said Jeff Franson, CEO for FVB. "Having the confidence that their team is supported by a dedicated group of professionals with a single mission—to enable their individual brand success—creates a winning business model and company culture we believe is truly scalable in nature."

FutureVu Brands is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. More information can be found on their website, FutureVuBrands.com.

ABOUT FUTUREVU BRANDS

