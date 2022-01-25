FutureVu Brands Announced as Parent Company for Glass and Surface Solution Industry Leaders

FutureVu Brands, Inc. (FVB) has been established as the operating umbrella for industry-leading brands that serve the energy, security and interior enhancement needs of the retrofit automotive, commercial building and residential market segments. Founded by Jeff Franson, former President and CEO of Window Film Depot, FVB was formed to fuel the performance of the brands they represent, transact strategic acquisitions of complementary businesses, and incubate new brand development.
The brands that make up FVB include Window Film Depot, Impact Security, CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions, LongVu Wholesale, and CoolVu Auto Spa. As the parent company, FutureVu provides leverage to these existing subsidiary brands by managing IT, finance, marketing, HR, insurance, taxes, compliance, and related corporate tasks. Each FutureVu brand President remains responsible for the day-to-day management of the business. FutureVu executives actively support revenue growth initiatives while working collaboratively with brand Presidents to deliver solutions to customers at the highest levels of integrity and efficiency.
The FVB team is comprised of industry professionals, many of whom have held or currently hold leadership roles in multiple brands now under the FutureVu umbrella.
"We created FutureVu Brands as a platform to support and fuel our next stage of growth as an enterprise. By centralizing the corporate functions of our subsidiary brands, this system allows Brand Presidents the opportunity to laser focus on revenue growth and operational efficiency," said Jeff Franson, CEO for FVB. "Having the confidence that their team is supported by a dedicated group of professionals with a single mission—to enable their individual brand success—creates a winning business model and company culture we believe is truly scalable in nature."
FutureVu Brands is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. More information can be found on their website, FutureVuBrands.com.
ABOUT FUTUREVU BRANDS
As the parent company of some of the leading glass and surface solution providers in the industry, FutureVu Brands is dedicated to powering subsidiary brand development by providing long-term strategic vision and collaborative decision making while supporting sustainable futures for all stakeholders. FutureVu brands are represented in the architectural glazing, campus safety, retail security, and automotive markets. The FVB brands include Window Film Depot, Impact Security, CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions, LongVu Wholesale, and CoolVu Auto Spa.
Media Contact:
Alice Dickerson
Division 08 Marketing, LLC.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.