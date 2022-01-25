One-Year Anniversary of State-of-the-Art Nicotine Oral Pouch Manufacturing Facility

logo
With a vision of a world that is smokeless, JD Quality Pouches, LLC has arrived with a GD Line to manufacture premium nicotine, caffeine and CBD pouches. Delivering a clean, top-quality, contract manufacturing experience JDQP is positioned with the ability to formulate, blend, pouch and pack. The "white snus" category of tobacco products is undergoing a significant increase in global demand and leaving a gap for high throughput pouch manufacturing. High throughput pouching lines from Europe are expensive with long lead times. Companies have few choices in North America for pouching and packing and are forced to use manufacturers in the Far East often resulting in poor quality, supply chain unreliability and long lead times. JDQP solves this problem with a U.S.-based facility and simple turn-key systems to onboard new customers and get them to the market fast, at the right price and with the best quality.
JDQP has the capacity to produce up to 240,000,000 pouches annually on state-of-the-art GD pouching equipment and is expecting to double that capacity by the end of 2022. JD has the ability to pack pouches into traditional cans (included with labeling and coding) and expects to offer a range of packaging options including re-sealable foil packs by Q2 of this year. Optional climate-controlled storage is available if needed.
JDQP also offers customers white label/private label pouches utilizing its proprietary white formula, as well as a full, turn-key solution from formulation and blending through pouching and packing.
For more information, check out the company's website at jdqualitypouches.com or contact Dan Victor at dvictor@jdqualitypouches.com.
JD Quality Pouches Contact:
Dan Victor
dvictor@jdqualitypouches.com
tgrmedia@gmail.com
