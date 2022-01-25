Immutable X Joins Stardust's Growing List of Blockchain Offerings for Game Publishers Looking to Integrate NFTs Into Games



Stardust announced today that Immutable X, Ethereum's leading Layer 2 scaling solution, is now available for game publishers as a blockchain option on the powerful Stardust ecosystem. Building on its blockchain-agnostic vision, Stardust is rapidly adding new blockchain options for game developers looking to integrate NFTs into their games with scale and speed at the forefront.

"The future of the Metaverse is a multi-chain world," says Canaan Linder, founder and CEO of Stardust. "Ethereum continues to be the most secure blockchain. With ZK rollups, Immutable X is able to provide an ecosystem that is fast, cheap, and extremely secure."

Easing the transition for game players from Web2 to Web3, Stardust is building an end-to-end ecosystem for game publishers to build the future of player-led gaming economies. Offering Immutable X as an option for Stardust developers will let those who wish to be closer to Ethereum's growing community have an option to scale without the high gas fees of today. The first and leading Layer 2 for NFTs on Ethereum, Immutable X was built on top of StarkWare's industry-defining zero-knowledge proof technology to enable zero gas fees, instant trades, and 100% carbon-neutral NFTs. Its scaling engine supports over 9,000 transactions per second while not compromising Ethereum's security for mainstream gaming experiences.

"NFTs as part of the play-to-earn ecosystem will have an unprecedented impact on digital economies," says Atif Khan, COO at Stardust. "Our partnership with Immutable X is paving the road to that future."

"Gaming will prove out the power of NFTs in 2022 — enabling a future where players can own and trade their assets anywhere, without restriction," says Robbie Ferguson, co-founder at Immutable. "We're thrilled to help enable hundreds of millions of NFT trades per day cost within Stardust, enabling some of the biggest games in the world to experiment with the power of play-to-earn without gas costs."

About Stardust

Stardust powers the metaverse by making it possible for game developers to enable NFTs in their games with a blockchain-free API. Enabling game developers to build on blockchain via their effortless back-end solution, Stardust provides a seamless ecosystem for game publishers to build and scale metaverse-ready games. From a growing list of blockchain options to provisioned player-wallets using Fireblocks and a built-in NFT marketplace, Stardust is paving the path for the play-to-earn revolution.

Contact: Benish@stardust.gg

About Immutable X

Immutable X is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading while not compromising the security of the most-used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability, and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X has announced integrations with established marketplaces such as OpenSea and Mintable, and is powering some of the largest NFT plays across DeFi (SuperFarm), Collectables (TikTok, Ecomi/VeVe, Epics.GG), and gaming (ESL Gaming, EmberSword, IMVU, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

Contact: press@immutable.com

