OcyonBio Appoints Daniel Chang, CPA, MBA, CPMP, CPIM as Chief Financial Officer

OcyonBio, LLC announces it has appointed Daniel Chang Chief Financial Officer. OcyonBio is creating a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides pre-clinical through commercial manufacturing including process development, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, cell banking, cell processing, and supporting testing capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome Daniel at a time when we are growing so quickly," said Robert Salcedo, CEO. "Daniel's broad industry and operations experience makes him ideally suited to take on this new role at such an exciting time for our company."

Daniel has over 25 years of experience in biotechnology and biosimilars. At Genentech, he led a team of more than 100 internal and external resources to streamline and improve Manufacturing Process, Sales & Marketing Activities and Product Development Process. Prior to Genentech, he was a management consultant at Ernst Young. He is a CPA and received his MBA from Golden Gate University and a BA in Accounting from Portland State University. His program management expertise coupled with his manufacturing efficiency expertise, enables him to work on projects from conceptual to full commercialization.

"I am thrilled to join OcyonBio. We have a disruptive model that integrates capital strategies and Puerto Rico tax Incentives, which are the best in the world," said Daniel Chang, CFO.

Puerto Rico has 49 FDA-approved pharmaceutical plants in place and produces one-quarter of all U.S. pharmaceutical exports. The Island has cold chain logistics for cell and gene therapy products already in place. In addition, the Island has the most advanced tax incentives in the world, offering up to 50% back to cell and gene therapy companies in the form of a sellable tax credit.

OcyonBio provides dedicated autonomous manufacturing capacity with interconnected infrastructure and systems to support phased appropriate development for early development, pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial start. We behave more like a cGMP incubator space with all regulatory, systems capabilities, and resources to enable CMC data to support regulatory applications. Manufacturing and development spaces are designed to be autonomous while being interconnected to systems required to support clinical and commercial requirements.

OcyonBio provides a company with its own space, so there is no need to build an expensive facility. Providing flexibility to protect IP, manage schedules, resources, and new product introduction reducing overall cost and risks.

