The Connection Between a Media Database and Press Release Distribution

NEW YORK - January 25, 2022 - (

)

When it comes to press release distribution, there are many factors such as newsworthiness, content structure, messaging, and timing that play a role in the outcome.

As an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire knows first-hand the secret to successful press release campaigns lies in the behind-the-scenes tools that are used.

One of which is a media database.

A media database is a directory of media representatives, and the purpose of this resource is to help communications professionals pinpoint relevant contacts to reach out to for earned media opportunities.

Media databases include important and relevant information about the media person such as:

Full name

Publication or channel they work for

Designations (past and present)

Beats

Contact information (phone number and email address)

Social media handles

"Successful press release distribution is a balanced mixture of the content and the outreach efforts," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "That's why an organized and updated media database can help companies unlock their full potential when it comes to building brand awareness through press release distribution."

Much like with any area of media and marketing communications, there are best practices to keep in mind. When it comes to media databases, Newswire has outlined three to consider:

Segment the Database - Segment your database with priority media targets listed at the top. Make sure to touch base with these contacts on a consistent basis. Once a media outreach program has been implemented, segmentation will likely change. For example, consider moving someone on the priority list to a different list if they never respond to interactions and attempts. Or move a highly responsive journalist over to the priority database. Segmentation makes it easier to stay connected with the contacts that are relevant and most likely to respond.

- Segment your database with priority media targets listed at the top. Make sure to touch base with these contacts on a consistent basis. Once a media outreach program has been implemented, segmentation will likely change. For example, consider moving someone on the priority list to a different list if they never respond to interactions and attempts. Or move a highly responsive journalist over to the priority database. Segmentation makes it easier to stay connected with the contacts that are relevant and most likely to respond. Update Regularly - Review the media database on a weekly basis, at least, and follow up with priority representatives regularly. If a press release is sent to a journalist based on their beat and publication, make note of that interaction in the database.

- Review the media database on a weekly basis, at least, and follow up with priority representatives regularly. If a press release is sent to a journalist based on their beat and publication, make note of that interaction in the database. Integrate the Database with an Editorial Calendar - The content marketing and editorial calendars should play an integral role in the media outreach process. Any press releases, posts, or reports that are ready for publication can and should be part of a media outreach and relationship-building strategy. The editorial calendar can ensure opportunities to connect with the media in a timely manner aren't missed.

Visit newswire.com and speak with a PR Strategist today to learn more about the value of a strategic media database.

About Newswire

Newswire is a technology company that delivers press release distribution, earned media outreach, SEO traffic, and lead generation through campaign automation to help businesses land impactful media coverage, drive website traffic, generate qualified leads, and grow brand awareness. Through its industry-leading technology and its commitment to customer satisfaction, Newswire provides true value for businesses at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com and check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: