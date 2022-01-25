Transeo Partners With National Student Clearinghouse to Support Students and Workforce Continuum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - January 25, 2022 - (

Transeo, an industry leader in education technology, announced today its partnership with National Student Clearinghouse, a leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges. Together, the two organizations will support a comprehensive, affordable approach to postsecondary planning.

For the past 30 years, education has been largely focused on grades and test scores. With administrators and legislators shifting their focus to achieve a more student-centered, equity-focused climate, districts are searching for ways to bridge the data gap and better prepare students for postsecondary success.

"Transeo is a solution built by educators who were experiencing these same frustrations with the workforce continuum," says Don Fryand, CEO and Co-Founder of Transeo. "By partnering with National Student Clearinghouse, we're able to support a comprehensive solution that not only streamlines the college application process but ensures a focus on every student's success."

"Partnering with Transeo furthers the Clearinghouse's mission of connecting all learners within the education and workforce communities with trusted, timely, and actionable information, enabling effective decision making," says Pepe Carreras, Vice President of Education Solutions, National Student Clearinghouse. "This work also provides efficient and cost-effective data exchange services that are at the heart of our partnerships and the evolution of our service offerings to benefit all learners."

With an unwavering commitment to college and career readiness and protecting student privacy, the partnership between Transeo and National Student Clearinghouse will allow districts to send and receive transcripts, access postsecondary enrollment and degree records, waive application fees, track internship hours, track readiness indicators, and more.

About Transeo

Transeo is a suite of fully configurable student readiness tools. Built by educators for educators, the software creates a streamlined approach to reduce manual processes, empower student pathways, manage funding requirements, and more. Through robust and configurable software, educators gain the bandwidth to address equity issues, support economic mobility, build meaningful business partnerships, and transform education. Visit GoTranseo.com for more information.

About the National Student Clearinghouse

The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges. Besides working with nearly 3,600 postsecondary institutions, the Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni. For more details, visit StudentClearinghouse.org.

