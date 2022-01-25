SDI Labs Partners With Medi-Wheels Diagnostics to Supply and Distribute Millions of COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits

SDI Labs, a minority-owned, high-complexity diagnostics lab that empowers patients with systems-based solutions for optimal health outcomes, is proud to announce its new partnership with Medi-Wheels Diagnostics, a division of Medi-Wheels, a high-complexity lab and R&D center with global reach through its parent company's network of sales reps and distribution partners. Medi-Wheels Diagnostics has been granted the sole distribution rights to the SDI OTC rapid antigen test kits for the U.S. and global markets. The rapid antigen test kits will bear the brand name of Medi-Wheels Diagnostics and will be sold in packs of two.
"Now more than ever the country needs accurate, scalable and reliable testing solutions. We are so proud to partner with the good people at Medi-Wheels to fill a massive gap in our supply chain and get the American people back to life safely," said Christopher Britton, Chief Experience Officer for SDI Labs Inc.
Medi-Wheels is a full-line medical supply company offering over 60,000 medical products from over 250 industry-leading manufacturers, as well as its own line of PPE products. Medi-Wheels Diagnostics provides PCR testing and has approximately 2,000,000 individuals already enrolled in its weekly COVID-19 testing program that services corporations, universities and any other type of organization needing testing. The program is offered with little to no out-of-pocket expense to the organization or to its individual employees or members.
Medi-Wheels President, Sam Arndt, added, "Medi-Wheels is proud to have been chosen by SDI as its global distribution and manufacturing partner, and we look forward to continuing the battle against COVID-19 with significant production commitments for rapid antigen tests."
As Omicron cases spike, demand for COVID-19 tests has skyrocketed and made it even more difficult to access testing, according to The Wall Street Journal. The partnership between SDI Labs and Medi-Wheels enables Medi-Wheels to distribute 150,000,000 units per month right away to organizations in need of antigen-testing kits. Over the course of the next month or so, Medi-Wheels will increase its manufacturing capacity by approximately 750,000,000 units per month with its eyes on reaching 2 billion units per month by the end of the 2nd Quarter. Additionally, Medi-Wheels has committed $200MM USD to build a 200,000-square-foot factory in Dallas, Texas, capable of producing 1 billion units of the rapid test kits per month with zero reliance on foreign suppliers.
"Medi-Wheels Diagnostics is committed to leading the fight against COVID-19 and will continue down that path with aggressive and pointed solutions aimed at protecting the world's citizens with accurate and readily available testing solutions," said Michael Cimino, Medi-Wheels Founder and CEO.
Medi-Wheels has officially begun accepting purchase orders for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits. For wholesale orders, please send a request to Rapid@Medi-Wheels.com.
For information about the test kits, please visit sdilabsinc.com/covid-19-testing-solutions/.
About SDI Labs, Inc.
SDI Labs, a minority-owned, high-complexity diagnostics lab with science, data, and innovation at its forefront, empowers both high-risk and general population patients with systems-based solutions to test, track, treat, and isolate with accuracy, speed, and confidence. Leveraging its team of industry-leading lab scientists, medical, and technological professionals, SDI Labs develops scalable solutions that enable employers to safely execute re-entry of their employees into the workplace.
About Medi-Wheels, LLC
Medi-Wheels is a full-line medical supply company offering more than 60,000 products from over 250 industry-leading manufacturers. By providing our customers with high-quality products, top-tier support and fast shipping, we have quickly grown since being founded in 2017.
About Medi-Wheels Diagnostics, LLC
Medi-Wheels Diagnostics is a division of Medi-Wheels specializing in high complexity molecular diagnostics. In addition to testing, Medi-Wheels Diagnostics has a world-class research and development team that is developing new tests and treatments for many diseases and autoimmune disorders.
