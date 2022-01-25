France Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:58:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- France Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The France nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2020 - 2025. Factors such as nuclear power reactors reaching operational retirement are likely to drive the France nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. However, the high cost of decommissioning nuclear plants is expected to restrain the France nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.



- Due to being uneconomical compared to other energy sources, the commercial power reactor is expected to be the largest segment and is likely to dominate the France nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

- The government's broader energy strategy to reduce French dependence on nuclear energy from supplying 75% of its electricity to about 50% by 2035, is likely to create several opportunities for the France nuclear power reactor decommissioning market in the future.

- Increasing renewable energy installation, which is cheaper and cleaner, is expected to drive the France nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Commercial Power Reactor Expected to Dominate the Market



- The commercial power reactors are the nuclear reactors that are mainly used for generating electricity. Most of these reactors are being installed in nuclear power plants. Moreover, increasing renewable energy from solar and wind is much cheaper and cleaner.

- Despite being one of the world's most nuclear energy-dependent nation, France is now taking its first steps to shift to more renewable energy sources. Fourteen experimental and power reactors are being decommissioned in France. There are well-developed plans for dismantling these, and work is progressing. However, completion awaits the availability of sites for disposing of the high radiating nuclear wastes and the alpha-contaminated graphite from the early gas-cooled reactors.

- In 2019, nuclear power reactors in France generated around 399.4 TWh of electricity, representing approximately 75% of the total energy generation in the country. The country in the past has been very active in developing nuclear technology, particularly reactors and fuel products. As of 2019, almost 17% of France's electricity came from recycled nuclear fuel.

- In February 2020, the country has begun a gradual shutdown of its aging Fessenheim plant. The removal of the fuel is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023, and the complete decommissioning is expected to be completed by 2040 at the earliest.

- Hence, owing to the above points, the commercial power rector segment is likely to dominate the France nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.



Increasing Renewable Energy Expected to Drive the Market



- France, for a long time, has a low-carbon electricity mix owing to its massive nuclear fleet, and many reactors are reaching the end of their lifetime. The country has started an ambitious energy transition to renewable under the Energy and Climate Change Law 2019 by designing a national low-carbon strategy, carbon budgets, a carbon price trajectory, and a planning framework for energy investment. The law, along with the old nuclear reactors, is likely to drive the country's solar and wind energy.

- In 2019, the total renewable energy installation capacity in France was 52.92gigawatts (GW), which was less than the country's installed capacity of 2018, 50.52 GW. The increasing capacity of renewable energy in the country exhibits a cheaper and safer form of generating electricity, which is expected to drive the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

- The announcement by EDF Energies Nouvelles, to develop and build 30 GW of solar plants in France from 2020 to 2032, is likely to augment the growth of the solar PV market in the coming years.

- In November 2018, the government planned to increase the share of renewable energy in the power mix to 40% by 2030. The government has announced an increase in the expenditure on renewable, from EUR 5 billion to EUR 8 billion, annually.

- Hence, owing to the above points, increasing renewable energy is expected to drive the France nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The France nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is moderately consolidated. Some of the key players in this market include Veolia Environnement SA, Orano Group, Electricite de France SA (EDF), Assystem SA, and French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

