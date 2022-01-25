Asia-Pacific Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:58:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Asia-Pacific Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Asia-Pacific nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is expected to rise at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2020 - 2025. Factors such as increasing the installation of renewable energy that is cleaner and more economical are likely to drive the Asia-Pacific nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. However, the high cost of decommissioning and not many old or outdated nuclear plants in the region is expected to restrain the Asia-Pacific nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.



- Commercial power reactor due to being uneconomical un-economical in comparison to other energy sources is expected to be the largest segment and is likely to dominate the Asia-Pacific nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.

- Increasing the use of robots and artificial intelligence in the decommissioning of the nuclear reactor is safer and is likely going to create several for the Asia-Pacific nuclear power reactor decommissioning market in the future.

- Due to its increasing projects of nuclear decommissioning, Japan is expected to be the largest market for the Asia-Pacific America nuclear power reactor decommissioning.

Key Market Trends



Commercial Power Reactor Expected to Dominate the Market



- The commercial power reactors are the nuclear reactors that are mainly used for generating electricity. Most of these reactors are being installed in nuclear power plants. Moreover, increasing renewable energy from solar and wind is much cheaper and cleaner.

- The major countries in the region such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to drive the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period as the region has more than 70 reactors that are designed and built-in 1960s and 1970s.

- In 2019, the total electricity produced by nuclear energy in Asia-Pacific was 647.3 terawatt-hours (TWh), which was higher than the region produced in 2018, 554.1 TWh. Many countries in the region are still developing nuclear power for energy, which is likely to slow down the market.

- The decommissioning of nuclear plants in South Korea is already underway. South Korea is planning to retire 11 out of 24 reactors on its soil by 2030. This, in turn, is expected to create a massive demand for the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period. South Korea believes that its decommissioning industry is expected to begin its full-fledged growth starting with the dismantling of the Kori-1 reactor, which is scheduled to start in 2022 after going through legal procedures as well as negotiations with residents nearby.

- Hence, owing to the above points, the commercial power reactor is likely going to dominate the Asia-Pacific nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.



Japan Expected to Dominate the Market



- As of 2019, Japan has generated 65.6 TWh of electricity from its 33 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 31.68 GWe. As of June 2020, the country has two nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 2.75 GWe, one reactor with a capacity of 1.38 GWe, and eight reactors with a combined capacity of 11.56 GWe under construction, planned, and proposed stages respectively. The country's first commercial nuclear power reactor began operating in mid-year of 1966, and nuclear energy has been a national strategic priority since 1973. This came under review after the 2011 Fukushima accident but has been confirmed.

- As of March 2020, around 27 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 17.12 GWe have been shut down in the country. In late 2019, Japan's nuclear policy-setting body adopted a report stating that the country is entering an era of massive nuclear plant decommissioning, urging plant operators to plan to lower safety risks and costs requiring decades and billions of dollars.

- In 2019, the total renewable energy installation capacity in Japan was 97.46gigawatts (GW), less than the country's installed capacity of 2018, 90.57 GW. The increasing capacity of renewable energy in the country exhibits a cheaper and safer form of generating electricity, which is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

- As of 2019, 24 commercial reactors are designated for or are being decommissioned. There are four reactors at the Fukushima Daichi plant that were severely damaged by the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan.

- Hence, owing to the above points, Japan is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Asia-Pacific nuclear power reactor decommissioning is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd., Japan Atomic Power Co., Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (Atkins), Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

