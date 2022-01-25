Germany Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:46:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- Germany Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Germany nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 3% during 2020 - 2025. Factors such as increasing nuclear power reactors reaching operational retirement are likely to drive the Germany nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. However, the high cost of decommissioning nuclear plants is expected to restrain the Germany nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.



- The commercial power reactor is expected to be the largest segment and is likely to dominate the Germany nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

- Increasing the use of robots and artificial intelligence in the decommissioning of the nuclear reactor, which is safer and is likely going to create several for the Germany nuclear power reactor decommissioning market in the future.

- Increasing renewable energy installation, which is cheaper and cleaner, is expected to drive the Germany nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-87943



Key Market Trends



Commercial Power Reactor Expected to Dominate the Market



- The commercial power reactors are the nuclear reactors that are mainly used for generating electricity. Most of these reactors are being installed in nuclear power plants. Moreover, increasing renewable energy from solar and wind is much cheaper and cleaner.

- A decade ago, nuclear power generation accounted for almost 25% of Germany's total power generation. In 2019, nuclear power reactors produced 75.1 TWh from 6 reactors (combined capacity – 8.05 GW), representing only 12% of the total electricity generation. The decreasing use of a nuclear source of energy generation in the country is likely going to drive the country's nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

- In 2019, the total electricity produced by nuclear energy in Germany was 75.1 terawatt-hours (TWh), which was higher than the region produced in 2018, 76 TWh. The country in recent years has reduced the usage of nuclear energy to produce electricity.The country is also planning to phase-out from all the nuclear power stations by 2022. In turn, this is likely to create a massive demand for the nuclear reactor decommissioning market in the country in the very short-term.

- In December 2019, Germany disconnected the Block 2 of the Philippsburg power station, located in the Baden-Württemberg state. The reactor has been supplying homes and businesses with electricity since 1986, has generated more than 355 billion TWh of energy.

- Hence, owing to the above points, the commercial power rector segment is likely to dominate the Germany nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.



Increasing Renewable Energy Expected to Drive the Market



- Renewable energy sources are some of the most important sources of electricity for Germany, and the expansion of renewable is one of the central pillars in Germany's energy transition.

- In 2019, Germany's total renewable energy installation capacity was 125.38 gigawatts (GW), which was less than the country's installed capacity of 2018, 119.29 GW. The increasing capacity of renewable energy in the country exhibits a cheaper and safer form of generating electricity, which is expected to drive the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-87943



- Some of the major drivers for the growth of the offshore wind industry in the country are significant developments in technology, which have led to a drop in the production cost of offshore wind farms, making them comparable to the onshore wind farms, in some cases, in terms of economic performance.

- In March 2020, EnBW started constructing its Weesow-Willmersdorf solar park with an installed output of 187 megawatts on an area covering 164 hectares. The solar park is located northeast of Berlin in Werneuchen, Brandenburg. The park is likely to supply around 50,000 households with environmentally friendly energy through its annual yield of 180 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, saving about 129,000 tonnes of CO2 each year. The entire project is due to be commissioned before the end of 2020.

- Hence, owing to the above points, increasing renewable energy is expected to drive the Germany nuclear power reactor decommissioning market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Germany nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in this market includeRWE AG, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, Energiewerke Nord GmbH (EWN), Orano Group, and E.ON SE.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 PESTLE Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Germany Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Germany Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor appeared first on Comserveonline.