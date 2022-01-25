India Air Purifier Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:32:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- India Air Purifier Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The India air purifier market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 5% during 2020 - 2025. Factors such as degrading air quality and its effect on human health are likely to drive the India air purifier market. However, emission of ozone and other hazardous by-products from some of the purifiers is expected to restrain the India air purifier market.



- Due to its high efficiency of 99.7% to purify the air, the high-efficiency particulate air segment is likely to be the largest segment for the India air purifier market.

- The Indian government takes the increasing actions, such as National Clean Air Program (NCAP), which provides a roadmap to prevent, control, and reduce unhealthy air pollution to make air breathable is expected to create several opportunities for the India air purifier market in the future.

- The increasing air pollution levels in India are expected to drive the India air purifier market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Segment Expected to Dominate the Market



- HEPA filters are a type of extended surface filter with a larger surface area and higher efficiencies for removing larger and smaller airborne particles. Moreover, these air filters remove respirable particles more efficiently than pleated filters.

- Air pollution is a major growing risk factor for ill-health in the country, contributing significantly to the disease burden. Both rural and urban areas are affected by poor air quality. Many cities in the country are suffering from dangerous air pollution levels due to the increasing industrial activities, which is likely to drive the air purifier market in the region.

- In 2019, the total carbon dioxide emission in India was about 2480.4 million tonnes (MT), which was higher than the region released in 2018, 2452.5 MT. The increase in carbon dioxide emission in the country reflects the fact that the country is heavily dependent on the usage of coal, crude oil, and natural for various purposes, which, when burnt, releases carbon dioxide and other harmful gasses into the atmosphere.

- Mechanical air filters, such as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, remove particles by capturing them on filter materials. HEPA filters capture large airborne particles, such as dust, pollen, mold spores, animal dander, and particles containing dust mite and cockroach allergens.

- Hence, owing to the above points, the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is likely to dominate the India air purifier market during the forecast period.



Increasing Air Pollution Expected to Drive the Market



- India, due to the rapidly increasing energy demand and an increasing number of commercial and industrial operations which causes the release of a large number of harmful gases and pollutants into the air, which is to have a positive impact on the market.

- India is a country with more than half of the world's 20 most polluted cities. Rapid urbanization, construction, dependence on coal for energy, vehicular pollution, and dust contribute to rising pollution levels. The pollution charts are expected to grow in the forecast period, which is likely to drive the country's air purifier market.

- In 2019, India's coal consumption was 18.62 Exajoules, which was higher than the consumption of 2018, 18.56 Exajoules. India's increasing share of coal consumption, which releases carbon dioxide and other gasses on burning, directly affects the country's air quality and is likely to drive the air purifier market in the country.

- In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on addressing household air pollution in India, by the government and other stakeholders. Several government initiatives have been launched in the past few years to reduce air pollution. This is likely going to drive the air purifier market in the country.

- Hence, owing to the above points, increasing air pollution levels are expected to drive the India air purifier market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The India air purifier market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Daikin Industries Ltd, Dyson Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Honeywell International Inc., and Panasonic Corporation.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

