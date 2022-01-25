United States Power Transformer Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:33:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- United States Power Transformer Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The United States power transformer market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 1.0% during 2020 - 2025. Factors such as modernization of transmission and distribution networks are expected to drive the market. However, decreasing electricity generation in the country is expected to restrain the growth of the market.
- Oil-insulated type is expected to be the largest segment in the forecast period due to its higher durability and flexible working parameters.
- Increasing advancements in the power transformers technology coupled with the use of Internet-of-things is expected to provide ample opportunity to the market players in the forecast period.
- The three-phase segment is expected to dominate the market due to its lower cost and higher usability relative to the other segment of the market.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-87948
Key Market Trends
Oil Insulated Segment to Dominate the Market
- Transformer oils are orders of magnitude better at cooling than ambient air. This allows oil-filled transformers to be smaller, lighter, and produce lower noise levels than dry-type transformers of equivalent power ratings. Oil-insulated transformers can be used where space is a significant constraint in the planning of the station. These advantages have made oil-filled power transformers the primary technology for today's globally installed transformer market.
- Power transformers are generally used in the transmission network for stepping up or down the voltage level. It operates mainly during high or peak loads and has maximum efficiency at or near full load. Increasing renewables have developed the issue of high unreliability in the utility grid, which may directly hamper the working of the power transformer. However, new transformers with better ability to handle fluctuations are under research and development, and this is expected to aid the growth of the market.
- Increasing adoption of the smart grid is expected to reduce the power losses in transmission and distribution and increase the transformer longevity. Power transformer usually works at high voltage, and therefore the damage to the system in case of fluctuation may be much greater. Oil-insulated transformers have increased in the usage, and some companies are expected to put forward the next-generation digital power transformers, which are expected to aid the growth of the market.
- Electricity generation in the United States decreased by 1.3% to 4401.3 Terawatt-hours, in 2019 from 4457.4 Terawatt-hours, in 2018. The energy consumption is expected to increase in the forecast period and may aid the growth of the market.
Increasing Deployment of Three Phase Transformer to Drive the Demand
- The advantages provided by three-phase transformers are the requirement of less copper in the transformer, and hence, small space requirement compared to the output provided, fewer safety risks involved, lower labor cost for installation and maintenance of the transformers, better conductor efficiency that ensures lesser losses, and its ability to provide higher power load. Three-phase distribution transformers are generally used for applications with a power requirement of more than 1,000 kW. They find application in the industrial sector and the commercial industry, with substantial load requirements, such as data centers, and in apartments, where the cumulative load requirement of residents is high.
Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-87948
- With growing population density in urban areas, around the world, and the resultant space constraints, the housing sector is moving from independent houses to apartments. The growing share of apartment buildings in the housing industry, in urban areas, is expected to support the demand for three-phase distribution transformers during the forecast period.
- Air-insulated power transformers have gained appreciable market penetration subject to their safe & reliable operations and flexible product applications. The ability to avoid combustibility, environment-friendly operations, and limit the secondary effects of internal failure has enhanced product adoption. It allows complete integration of substation equipment with resultant space and cost savings, thereby fueling product penetration. This is expected to improve the reliability and aid in the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The United States power transformer market is partially fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Hitachi Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, and Eaton Corporation Inc
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast, in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 PESTLE Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
Request For Full Report >> United States Power Transformer Market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post United States Power Transformer Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.