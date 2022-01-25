Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:32:57 / Comserve Inc. / -- Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Asia-Pacific air purifier market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2020 - 2025. Factors such as degrading air quality and its effect on human health are likely to drive the Asia-Pacific air purifier market. However, emission of ozone and other hazardous by-products from some of the purifiers is expected to restrain the Asia-Pacific air purifier market.



- Due to increasing awareness of the air pollution index and its consequences among the people, the residential segment is likely going to be the largest segment for the Asia-Pacific air purifiers market.

- The increasing actions are taken by the countries in the region, such as India and South Korea, to make air breathable is expected to create several opportunities for the Asia-Pacific air purifier market in the future.

- Due to its increasing urbanization that makes the cities more populated, China is expected to be the largest market for the Asia-Pacific air purifier during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Residential Segment Expected to Dominate the Market



- Residential air purifiers are devices designed for domestic use. These devices are used to remove harmful contaminants from the air in the room. These contaminations mainly include but are not limited to dust, pollens, and smoke.

- Air pollution is a major growing risk factor for ill-health in the region, contributing significantly to the disease burden. Both rural and urban areas are affected by poor air quality. Many cities in the region are suffering from dangerous air pollution levels due to the increasing industrial activities, which is likely going to drive the air purifier market in the region.

- In 2019, the total carbon dioxide emission in Asia-Pacific was about 17269.5 million tonnes (MT), which was higher than the region released in 2018, 16863.3 MT. The increase in carbon dioxide emission in the region reflects the fact that the region is dependent on the usage of coal, crude oil, and natural for the various purposes in which when burnt releases carbon dioxide and other harmful gases into the atmosphere.

- In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on addressing household air pollution in India, by the government and other stakeholders. Several government initiatives have been launched in the past few years to reduce air pollution. This is likely going to drive the air purifier market in the country.

- Hence, owing to the above points, the residential segment is likely to dominate the Asia-Pacific air purifier market during the forecast period.



China Expected to Dominate the Market



- China, due to the rapidly increasing energy demand and an increasing number of commercial and industrial operations which causes the release of a large number of harmful gases and pollutants into the air. The country is likely to be the largest market for the air purifier in Asia-Pacific.

- Moreover, from the past two decades, China has been instrumental in driving the manufacturing sector globally. The country is a global leader in the steel, chemical, power, and cement industries, and is among the top players in the petrochemical and refining industries. Such industries mostly release a vast amount of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases into the atmosphere, which may cause several health-related issues.

- In 2019, China's coal consumption was 81.67 Exajoules, which was about 66.8% of the total coal consumption of the Asia-Pacific. China's increasing share of coal consumption, which releases carbon dioxide and other gasses on burning, directly affects the air quality of the country and is likely to drive the air purifier market in the country.

- Rapid industrialization and urbanization are leading to high pollution levels in major cities across China. The Ministry of Environmental Protection imposed stringent anti-pollution targets on 28 cities around Beijing, increasing the number of air purifiers' installations in most residential, commercial, and industrial buildings across these cities.

- Hence, owing to the above points, China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific air purifier market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Asia-Pacific air purifier market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Daikin Industries Ltd, Dyson Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, IQAir, and Panasonic Corporation.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

