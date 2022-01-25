Global Cotinine Screening Devices Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:22:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Cotinine Screening Devices Market is a chemical a body generates after getting exposed to nicotine. Cotinine Screening is a test which measure the amount of cotinine in urine.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Cotinine Screening Devices Market is a chemical a body generates after getting exposed to nicotine. Cotinine Screening is a test which measure the amount of cotinine in urine. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are responsible for around one-third of global deaths every year. Growing direct and indirect consumption of tobacco is one of the chief reasons that can be attributed to the growth of cardiovascular diseases. With the rising consumers of tobacco and nicotine, the demand for cotinine screening devices is anticipated to rise during 2020-25. According to WHO, tobacco kills around 8 million people in the world each year and approximately 80% of the world's 1.1 billion smokers live in low and middle-income countries.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Cotinine Screening Devices Market Analysis, 2020", the Cotinine Screening Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-25. The urine sample type is the most commonly used form to diagnose nicotine and tobacco content in a human body. With the rising pre-employment drug test at workplaces is helping to catalyze the growth of cotinine screening devices.

Smoking is the main cause responsible for 1 out of 5 deaths in the United States, according to the America Lung Association. The rising number of adults as well as teenagers engaging in smoking, is leading to serious health issues. Around 14% of the adults in America are addicted to smoking. Thus, to restrict the use of tobacco and nicotine content, the American Lung Association imposes federal cigarette tax and other tobacco products. The average state cigarette tax was around USD 1.78 per pack in 2018. Moreover, the American Lung Association also formulated health insurance plans and programs for treatments of tobacco cessations and smoke-free workplace laws. These factors fuel the growth of cotinine screening devices. Thus, the penetration rate of the cotinine screening devices was highest in the United States in 2019.

Besides, the demand for the cotinine screening devices is further catalyzing the growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rising cardiovascular diseases and growing number of cigarette smokers.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the leading players are ALFA Scientific, AlcoPro, Jant Pharamcal Corporation, Sinocare Inc., Mossman Associates, Abbott, LifeSign LLC, Nano Digitech Corp, Ameriteck USA, Germaine Laboratories Inc.

