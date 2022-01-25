Global Electronic Trial Master Files Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:20:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Electronic Trial Master Files Market The rising clinical trials and quick adoption of electronic trail master file systems is positively driving the eTMF systems market.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Electronic Trial Master Files Market The rising clinical trials and quick adoption of electronic trail master file systems is positively driving the eTMF systems market. The systems are used for accessing documents from remote locations providing safety and secure transfer of data. Rising work efficiency, cost effectiveness, improving quality of data and saving time are some major factors boosting the demand for electronic trial master file systems. Moreover, manufacturers are merging and acquiring businesses to gain the competitive edge and stay in the competition by developing new technologies.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Analysis, 2020", the CAGR of the market is expected to be around 12% during 2020-25.

Burgeoning Clinical Trials Helping to Boost the Demand for Electronic Trial Master File Systems

Due to rising clinical trials and huge research and development budgets by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the demand for electronic trail master file systems market is witnessing a growth and is anticipated to further grow during 2020-25.

North America dominated the market by the largest share in 2019 with the increasing use of cloud technology and quick adoption of new technology. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market with the improving healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, China and India are witnessing an upsurge with the increasing establishment of pharmaceutical companies and sale of good quality medicines at lower prices.

Cloud-based segment acquired the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions worldwide. Cloud-based solutions offer flexibility and affordability is expected to further driving the market of eTMF systems during 2020-25.However, data privacy issues and lack of skilled professionals are curbing the growth of electronic trial master file systems.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the leading players are Oracle Corporation, Veeva Systems, Mastercontrol, Transperfect, Sureclinical, Lab Corp, Mayo Clinic, BIOVIA Corp., Aurea Software, Wingspan Technology among others.

Montrium's Electronic trail master file would be used by Altasciences, a biotech and pharama contract research organisation. This eTMF system is used for the centralized interface and better management of the clinical trials.

"Global Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Analysis, 2020", provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors such as trends, drivers, hotspots and growth opportunities and challenges available for electronic trail master file systems providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key leading players in the industry, along with competitive benchmarking and competition matrix and company profiling.

