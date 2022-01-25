Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Updates and Key-Players Strategies | With Forthcoming, Growth, Business Prospects and Industry Updates and Forecast | 2020 (Trending Report With Impact of Covid19)

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:17:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market The soaring incidences of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, lung and liver disease, cancer are catalysing the demand for endoscopic ultrasound needles in the recent years.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market The soaring incidences of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, lung and liver disease, cancer and hepatobiliary are catalysing the demand for endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) needles in the recent years. These diseases are prone to affect the elder population the most. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the elderly population will surge from 962.3 million in 2017 to over 2.0 billion by 2050 across the globe. It has been observed that more than 36% of the population above the age group of 45 is prone to severe lung- or liver-related disorders, cancer, or other severe diseases. Therefore, the need for endoscopic ultrasound needles is expected to proliferate in the years to come.

Moreover, the other factors influencing the rise in the endoscopic ultrasound needles during 2020-25 are the growing incidences of cancer, burgeoning geriatric population, and increasing gastrointestinal disorders among the millennials.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Analysis, 2020", the CAGR of Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market is expected to be around 4% during 2020-25. Technological innovations in the healthcare industry have led to the patients preferring for minimally invasive surgeries (MISs). Such developments are anticipated to increase the need for biopsy needles and aspiration needles during 2020-25.

In 2019, North America acquired the largest market share owing to the growing gastrointestinal disorders and use of advanced high diagnostic devices in developed regions. Growing degree of improper eating habits, the obese population in the United States have been the chief contributor to the growth of endoscopic ultrasound needles. The disease such as pancreatic cancer, lung and liver disorders and other chronic diseases affect the old population to a large extent. According to the United Nations (an intergovernmental organization), by 2050, elder population may account for 35.0% of the population in Europe, 28.0% in North America, 25.0% in Latin America & the Caribbean, 24.0% in Asia, 23.0% in Oceania, and 9.0% in Africa. With the increasing healthcare expenditure and technological developments in the healthcare infrastructure, the demand for endoscopic ultrasound needles is anticipated to intensify in the Asia-Pacific region. China and India are lucrative markets for the manufacturing of endoscopic ultrasound needles due to the reduction in costs.

The EUS aspiration needles held the major market share globally, in 2019 with its extensive usage in the gastroenterology and pulmonology. EUS biopsy needles are projected to rise due to the technological advancements. However, high-quality products standards and stringent regulatory policy may hamper the demand for endoscopic ultrasound needles during 2020-25.

According to the MarkNtel Advisors, the leading players are CONMED Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medi Globe Corporation, Cook Medical, ACE Medical Devices Pvt Ltd, among others.

"Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Analysis, 2020", provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors such as trends, drivers, hotspots and market opportunities and challenges available for endoscopic ultrasound needles providers across the globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key leading players in the industry, along with competitive benchmarking and competition matrix and company profiling.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

1. What are the key market statistics (Market Overview, Market Size, Forecast, CAGR, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market?

2. What are the key market or technology trends in Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market?

3. What are the significant innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations, growth drivers and challenges in the Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market?

4. Who are the key competitors or market players and how they perform in global competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the course of Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market study?

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

3. Expert Verbatim- What our Experts Say?

4. Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Analysis, 2015-2025F

4.1. Market Size & Analysis

4.1.1. Market Revenue

4.1.2. Units Sold

4.2. Market Share & Analysis

4.2.1. By Product Type

