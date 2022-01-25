China Thermal Power Plant Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

Japan, Japan, Tue, 25 Jan 2022 08:19:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- China Thermal Power Plant Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The China thermal power plant market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 3% during 2020 - 2025. Factors such as the increase in industrial operations and energy demand in the country are likely to drive the China thermal power plant market. However, the increasing share of renewable energy in the total energy generation is expected to restrain the China thermal power plant market.



- Coal-based power plants, due to its abundance in the country in comparison to other energy sources is expected to be the largest segment and is likely to dominate the China thermal power plant market during the forecast period.

- New and efficient technologies like supercritical and ultra-supercritical coal power plants, which reduce the amount of pollution, are expected to replace the aging power plants and will likely create several opportunities for the China thermal power plant market in the future.

- The increasing projects of thermal power plants in the country are expected to drive the China thermal power plant market.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-87956



Key Market Trends



Coal Segment Expected to Dominate the Market



- Coal-fired power plants generate energy from the combustion of coal. The country is the largest producer of coal globally uses most of its coal to produce electricity. In 2019, the country produced approximately 79.28 Exajoules of coal, around 47.63% of the global coal production.

- The country's significant share of energy comes from coal-fired power plants, and factors such as rapidly increasing industrialization and urbanization are expected to drive the thermal power plant market in the country during the forecast period.

- In 2019, the total electricity produced by coal energy in China was 4853.7 terawatt-hours (TWh), which was higher than the region produced in 2018, 4765 TWh. The increase in energy generation from coal exhibits the growing usage of coal in the coal. Coal being in abundance and economical for the country is widely used by the power generating companies.

- Leizhou Thermal Power Project in China has a power installed capacity of 6000 megawatts (MW). It started in 2015 and is expected to be completed by 2022. The coal-fired power plant will consist of six ultra-supercritical coal-fired units rated at 1,000 megawatts (MW). Two 1000 megawatts (MW) units are expected to be installed during the first phase of the project. A 100000 tonscoal unloading dock and a 3000-ton heavy cargo dock are also being constructed for the project. The project is expected to create a positive impact on the thermal power plant in the country.



Increasing Thermal Power Projects Expected to Drive the Market



- China has the largest population, because of which there is a constant increase in the energy demand that requires an increasing number of industrial operations and continually growing demand for power supply in the residential regions of the country are expected to drive the thermal power plant market.

- China currently has 45 nuclear power reactors that are operational and 12 that are either under construction or in the development phase. Due to the excessive use of coal-fired power plants and the pollution it causes, the China government has a long term target to use more closed-cycle nuclear power to satisfy its energy demand.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-87956



- In 2019, the total thermal energy generated in China was 5444.9Terawatt-Hours (TWh), higher than the energy production of 2018, 5281TWh. The increasing thermal energy in the country exhibits a conventional form of generating electricity, which is more economical and fulfills all the country's raw material requirements. This is expected to drive the thermal power plant market in China.

- Since 2000 the country saw the most dramatic changes had taken place in energy share. Its coal fleet grew five times between 2000 and 2019 to reach 1,005GW, nearly half the global total.

- China approved nearly 10 Gigawatts (GW) of new coal-fired power generation projects in the first quarter of 2020, approximately equal to the amount agreed for all of last year.



Competitive Landscape



The China thermal power plant market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Datang International Power Generation Company Limited, China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC),China Huadian Corporation LTD, Electricite de France SA (EDF), and China Energy Investment Group Co. LTD.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 China Thermal Power Plant Installed Capacity and Forecast, in Megawatts, till 2025

4.3 Electricity Generation in TWh, Global, till 2020

4.4 Electricity Consumption in TWh, Global, till 2020

4.5 Key Projects Information (Existing, In Pipeline, and Upcoming)

4.6 Recent Trends and Developments

4.7 Government Policies and Regulations

4.8 Market Dynamics

4.8.1 Drivers

4.8.2 Restraints

4.9 Supply Chain Analysis

4.10 PESTLE Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> China Thermal Power Plant Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post China Thermal Power Plant Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand appeared first on Comserveonline.